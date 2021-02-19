Slot games are one of the most common casino games, both in actual brick and mortar casinos (you know, the ones we haven’t been able to The range of slot games on online casino sites today is very expansive. There are so many slot variants out there that players are spoilt for choice when deciding which game to play. When choosing a slot to play, you may consider just picking one with a memorable name if you are stuck. This article will talk you through the funniest slot names to see if anything becomes catchy enough for you to want to play.

Twerk

Twerk is a game named after the famous dance move that was big in the early part of the 2010s. Not many people would have expected the dance move to have been an inspiration behind a slot game but Endorphina Gaming have managed to create it. This slot is likely to be controversial in opinion as some people may see it as an unnecessary theme with it being based around a sexy dance. The actual game itself is great though. Despite its modern theme, the slot has a proper retro feel to it. There are three reels with a five line payout. It is really simple to win – all you have to do is matchup three symbols in a row. There is also a great bonus system in this slot which can include multiplying your winnings by five after each spin.

Wizard of Odds

A funny play on the famous film Wizard of Oz, Wizard of Odds is an exciting slot game which can have huge winning potential. The theme of the slot is of a scary nature. There are wizards and witches popping out everywhere during the game which help make the theme live up to itself. The sound effects are terrific, you can hear spooky sounds such as an owl screeching or a witch cackling when you play – it definitely helps to set the scene. There are five reels in this slot. They help to give the opportunity to provide 30 different paylines. The game is simple to play but still good fun.

Family Guy

Okay, so the name of this slot isn’t actually funny but the show it is named after is a very popular comedy series. Family Guy is an American TV series that is watched all over the world. It seemed inevitable that a slot would be made after the show and that is exactly what IGT have done here. The slot is set on Quahog Island and all the key characters feature. Peter, Lois, Chris, Meg and Stewie are all in the game. The bonus features help to give recollections to key parts of the show such as the Drunken Clam, Ernie and the Giant Chicken that Peter always fights. The bonus features revolve around the Drunken Clam as well. You get to take control of one of Peter, Cleveland, Joe or Quagmire and try to be the last one standing in a drinking game. Very fun.

Alice and the Mad Tea Party

This slot game is based on Lewis Carroll’s legendary tale of Alice in Wonderland, so being called Alice and the Mad Tea Party is quite a funny take on that. The slot itself is based heavily on the story of Alice in Wonderland with five reels and 30 paylines.The game is paced with wilds and bonus features which seem somewhat fitting based on the theme of the game. In the Alice in Wonderland slot, three feature symbols trigger the Mad Tea Party Extra Spins. Six spins are awarded, and teapots emerge before each spin revealing rewards such as multipliers and extra spins. The slot is packed full of cool features and would be a fun play for all slot lovers.

Fire Joker

How can you have a list of funny slot games and not include one which is named after a joker? Fire Joker is a retro slot which has a basic feel to it but that is not a bad thing! Play’n Go have developed this slot and it is a masterpiece if you are a lover of retro games. The theme of fire helps to keep the feel to the game quite basic with not too much detail within the theme. It is a classic three reel slot which in many ways is solely based on nostalgia. It is not going to wow you with stunning features – that is not the purpose of this. Play’n Go have many stunning slot games that will wow you with the graphics and themes. Fire Joker is a nice little basic slot game that is fun to have a little play on.

Raging Rhino Megaways

Raging Rhino Megaways is a slot game developed by WMS with the increasingly popular Megaways game mechanic. The name of the slot has some classic alliteration within it which is also relevant to the theme and setting. It is set in the African Savanah. As well as some excellent graphics that are so good you can feel the heat simmering from the ground; the game is also packed with a range of special features and bonuses that provide players with plenty of chances of winning big prizes. There are plenty of ways to win with 117,000 paylines. This gives the user a great opportunity to have some fun on this six reel slot.

Tiki Tac Toe

This slot is named after the famous playground game Tic Tac Toe. It has a fairly standard set up with few special features but mainly great aesthetics and simple but very effective gameplays. Tiki Tac Toe brings the culture of ancient Polynesia and combines it with the much-loved game, tic-tac-toe. While this may sound like it doesn’t work, it really does make for a fun and enjoyable online slot experience. IGT have managed to bring the graphics to life with excellent graphics and sound effects. There is a lovely soothing soundtrack playing over as you play the game which helps the player relax and focus on the spins. There are the classic amount of reels in three as well as only 10 paylines. This does not mean that the game is not fun though.