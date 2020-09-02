You’re walking down the street and approach the crosswalk. As you’re about halfway through the intersection, a driver makes a turn in your direction and doesn’t see you. They end up hitting you.

Accidents happen. In 2017 the U.S reported 5,977 pedestrian deaths due to car accidents. Just for perspective, that’s one death occurring every 88 minutes.

This can be a pretty daunting statistic, but the best thing you can do in any situation is to be prepared. If you find yourself hit by a car as a pedestrian it’s vital that you remember these 7 steps to take following the accident.

1. Remain Calm and Assess Yourself

The very first thing you’ll want to do if you find yourself as a pedestrian in a car accident is to stay calm. Take some deep breathes to steady your head as you’re going to have to remember to do a couple of things in this event.

Next, assess yourself. This means checking yourself for injuries. If you’re laying on the group try doing a body scan by starting with your toes and wiggling them, if you can feel them try wiggling your fingers and moving your hands. If you can feel both then move on to sensing other parts of your body.

If you suspect a break, and/or a neck or head injury it’s important that you don’t move as you can make it worse. If you don’t suspect any serious injuries try to sit up.

2. Call 911

Immediately before speaking to the drive call emergency services at 9-1-1. You will want to open up a police report immediately and you can’t do that without contacting the police.

It’s also a good idea to get paramedics to look you over to confirm whether you need immediate medical attention or not. Some injuries can be internal and serious and typically will not show any outside symptoms.

3. Exchange Information With The Driver

Ask the driver to exchange information. Get their vehicle registration, driver’s license, and insurance information. You will need those later if you decide to sue and in the event a claim is opened up.

Exchange your own information like your photo ID and your insurance information so that the driver can report the claim on their end as well.

4. Take Pictures And Document Everything

When you’re exchanging this information be sure to take pictures of the documents the driver is providing. This will be easier than writing it down.

Additionally, you should take pictures of the vehicle involved in the car accident along with any damage it has because of the hit, and the license place. Get pictures of all sides of the vehicle as it will help in a court case if needed.

You’ll also want to take pictures of the area where the accident took place. Take photos of the street, where you’re stopped, the street signs, and how the vehicles stopped. This will also help you with a claim.

5. Go Seek A Medical Assessment

You should not wait to seek a medical assessment.

If paramedics were called on the scene they will have a report of the injuries at the site of the crash, and you should be able to access them. If you end up transported to the hospital, they will run an assessment on your for any additional injuries you may have sustained from the car accident.

You will want to save every paper that the hospital gives you from scan reports to your hospital bracelet, and especially copies of any doctor’s notes and prescriptions you’ve been given.

If you weren’t taken to the hospital, be sure to see a doctor to run tests on any post-accident injuries, bruising, or sprains that may have happened. Some doctors may even send you to a physical therapist for a mobility assessment to see if there are any repercussions from your accident.

These papers will be vital for insurance and legal purposes.

6. Contact Your Insurance

After the accident and medical assessment, you should contact your insurance to report the accident.

If you carry car insurance, most insurances will have some form of pedestrian coverage included. Let them know what the police report number is, the driver’s information, along with what hospital/doctor you had seen for an assessment and treatment of your injuries.

You will want to discuss with them the next steps and ask what other information they require to be sent to them.

7. Contact An Experienced Attorney

Last but not least, locate an experienced pedestrian accident lawyer and contact them for legal advice. Let them know what’s happened and all the information that you’ve collected to this date.

The reason for this is that attorney will advise you on whether or not you have a case that can go to court for a settlement payment because of the car accident. They will also help you reach a higher and better settlement payment for your injuries and from the driver’s insurance company.

It’s best not to try to do these things on your own and let a professional handle it as they’re more experiences in the area and will fight for the higher amount you should be getting. You definitely don’t want to be settling when it comes to settlements for an injury!

If You’re Hit By A Car

Car accidents are already stressful as it is when it’s involved in your car and someone else’s. It’s even more stressful when it’s your physical being and someone else’s car.

Don’t forget to remember these 7 steps if you are ever hit by a car to make sure that you’re able to cover yourself personally and financially in the event of an accident.

