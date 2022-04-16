7 Ways To Buy And Sell Gold

What comes to your mind when you hear gold? If the first thing your mind conceives is something of value, you’re on the right path. Gold has retained its value anywhere in the world for centuries. People who own gold consider it a reserve for value and financial safety.

As the world faces economic downturns, inflations, and falling values of investments, now may be the time you should consider trading gold. You may wonder how to buy and sell gold once you’re ready to start trading. This article lists seven ways to buy and sell gold.

Let’s start with how you can buy gold:

Buy In The Form Of Gold Bars

Gold bars are a common way to purchase gold. It’s also known as gold bullion. This choice of buying gold has its perks. However, you must know that buying gold bullion can expose you to risks measured in grams or ounces.

So, if you’re planning to trade, you should know how to spot the fake from the real ones. For example, a Credit Suisse gold bar carries high risks in trade. To differentiate the genuine from counterfeit, you can learn more here: www.oxfordgoldgroup.com/articles/spot-a-fake-credit-suisse-gold-bar/.

You can purchase gold bars from individuals, dealers, online and local dealers, and pawnshops. Likewise, while physical gold is a good buy, you should consider the following factors before any purchase:

Purity Level: When buying physical gold bars in coins or jewelry, ensure a 99.5% purity level. This can be a deciding factor in how much its value will be in the market.

Manufacturer's Name: Because gold bars have stamped manufacturer's name, it's advisable to purchase them from reputable dealers. This will help sustain their value in the market.

Storage: You must decide on the storage options for your gold bars before you sell them. Remember, the cost of storage and insurance will affect your gold investment.

Get Your Hands On Gold Coins

Getting your hands on gold coins is also an excellent way to buy gold. Although gold coins have less gold content than gold bars, buying and storing them is still a good investment. However, you have to be careful when purchasing gold coins because they have a lesser purity level. There are even fake ones already in circulation.

Thus, focus your research on reputable sources on where to buy your gold coins. You can buy them from local and online dealers and pawnshops.

Consider Gold Futures

Gold futures are a wise way of buying gold. For gold futures, all you have to do is predict the price of gold in the future, be it rising or falling. Your profits will come when your predictions come true. You can also request physical gold in return for your investment.

Purchase Gold Jewelry

This is the most common way of buying gold. However, ensure you buy jewelry from a reputable seller. This way, you can ensure the authenticity of the item.

Invest In Mining Stocks

This is an easy way to own gold. Instead of purchasing physical gold, you can invest in the stocks of companies that sell gold. This creates room for investment while you maintain stock shares in a gold-mining industry.

While this is an excellent way to make profits when stock prices rise, you should be careful with your choice. Because mining stocks can be volatile, you must choose the best mining companies for your investment.

Now that you know how to buy your gold and the safety precautions you must take, you should also know how to sell your gold for profits. This will only be possible if you:

Find A Trusted Buyer

Suppose you’ve decided to sell your gold (e.g., jewelry, gold bullion, or coins). You may start your selling journey by finding a trusted buyer to whom you would sell your gold. Ensure you approach a licensed buyer with knowledge of the gold market and the proper value of your gold item. Most of them have websites you can refer to, but you can also check out local dealers in your area.

Know Your Gold

Are you selling jewelry, gold coins, bars, or grams? You must know your gold first before you approach the market you’ll be selling it as there are differences in value and points of sale. For instance, although you can sell gold coins in coin shops, you may have to go to registered dealers for gold bars. When you know your gold enough to make a sale, you can now choose how you want to get paid.

Conclusion

Buying or selling gold comes with great caution. Although it’s a worthwhile investment, you’ll be facing some risks along the way. Therefore, consider following the tips mentioned here to maximize profits from your gold investment.

