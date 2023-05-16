8 fun ways to celebrate the lighter nights in Gateshead

As the days become longer and the weather gets warmer, it’s time to make the most of the lighter nights in Gateshead, UK. From outdoor adventures to cultural experiences, there are plenty of fun ways to celebrate the arrival of spring and summer in this vibrant city. Here are eight ideas to inspire you:

Take a stroll in Saltwell Park

Saltwell Park is a stunning green oasis in the heart of Gateshead. With its sprawling lawns, ornamental lake, and Victorian bandstand, it’s the perfect place to enjoy a leisurely evening stroll. Pack a picnic or grab a coffee from the park’s café and settle down for a relaxing evening surrounded by nature.

Explore the Angel of the North

The Angel of the North is one of Gateshead’s most iconic landmarks, and it’s even more impressive when seen in the evening light. Take a stroll or cycle along the nearby footpath, and marvel at the sheer size and beauty of this famous sculpture. For an extra special experience, book a guided tour to learn more about the history and design of the Angel.

Have a BBQ at Gibside

Gibside is a beautiful 18th-century estate just a few miles from Gateshead. With its landscaped gardens, tranquil woodland, and impressive Palladian chapel, it’s a fantastic place to spend an evening. Bring along some sausages and burgers, and fire up one of the park’s many BBQs for a tasty al fresco dinner.

Visit the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art

If you’re looking for a cultural experience, head to the Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art. This stunning gallery showcases some of the most exciting modern art from around the world, and its light and airy spaces are perfect for an evening visit. Check the gallery’s website for details of current exhibitions and events.

Go kayaking on the River Tyne

The River Tyne is a fantastic place to explore by kayak, and there are plenty of operators in Gateshead who offer guided tours and equipment rental. Paddle along the tranquil waters, taking in the stunning views of the city skyline and the Tyne bridges. As the sun sets, you’ll be treated to a magical display of colours across the water.

Attend an outdoor cinema screening

Outdoor cinema screenings have become increasingly popular in recent years, and Gateshead is no exception. Keep an eye out for events at Saltwell Park, Gibside, and other local venues, where you can enjoy classic movies and modern blockbusters under the stars.

Take a sunset walk along the Quayside

Gateshead’s Quayside is a bustling hub of activity, with bars, restaurants, and shops lining the riverbank. But as the sun sets, it becomes a quieter, more peaceful place. Take a leisurely stroll along the riverside, admiring the twinkling lights of the city and the majestic Tyne Bridge.

Enjoy a rooftop drink at The Vermont Hotel

For a truly special evening, head to The Vermont Hotel’s rooftop bar. This elegant venue offers panoramic views across the city, and its outdoor terrace is the perfect place to enjoy a refreshing cocktail as the sun goes down. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just want to soak up the atmosphere, The Vermont Hotel is the place to be.

Late sunsets, great times

There are plenty of fun and exciting ways to celebrate the lighter nights, particularly if you’ve made the move to a new home in Gateshead. Grab your friends and family and make the most of the beautiful weather and long evenings in this vibrant city.