Health Hospitality

FIND INNER PEACE AT A YOGA RETREAT …

ByDave Stopher

May 17, 2023

A stress busting exercise programme designed to strengthen, calm and rejuvenate, is being held at a leading North East wellness venue next month (May).

The Spa at Ramside, at Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa near Durham, is hosting a twoday yoga retreatfrom Sunday 21 May.

And, along with a series of yoga sessions, participants will enjoy an overnight stay at the multi-awardwinning hotel, dinner in its Fusion restaurant and full use of its stateoftheart Spa.

Suitable for beginners and those with more experience, the retreat will begin with a session of intense and strengthen yoga on Sunday afternoon followed by dinner at the spa’s Asian Fusion restaurant.

The day will then draw to a close with a second session, designed to aid physical and mental flow and help exercisers unwind.

Day two will begin with an 8am session for early risers with breakfast afterwards, marking the end of the retreat. However, those keen to stay on can enjoy a 45-minute Indian head massage or reflexology treatment for an additional charge.

Victoria Walker, Spa Director, said the retreat is ideal, “whether you are looking to rest and relax or wanting to boost your strength and flexibility.

“Not only does yoga bring enormous mental and physical benefits, but studies shave shown that practicing it in a group setting also stimulates the production of oxytocin the love hormone – andserotonin, the happy hormone – both of which can really improve mood and wellbeing,” she said.

“And everyone who takes part can also enjoy full use of our superbly equipped spa, so I would defy anyone not to leave feeling refreshed, rested and rejuvenated.”

A second retreat is also planned for Sunday 25 June.

Places cost £215 – the additional spa treatment is priced at £49 – and can be booked at www.ramsidespa.co.uk or by contacting the spa on 0191375 3637.

By Dave Stopher

