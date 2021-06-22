Champagne definitely tops the list when it comes to celebratory drinks. So ubiquitous it is in elegant parties that it has become synonymous to celebrations, refinement, and stylish living. But beyond being a staple in chic fetes, champagne is actually a delightful alcoholic beverage that can be enjoyed any time you please—no need for a special occasion. Don’t know what bottle to get? Check out these facts about the drink so you can buy champagne online with more confidence:

Champagne is named after a region in France.

Champagne is a notable wine region in the northeast of France and it is best known for producing the sparkling white wine that shares its name. The grape used for producing champagne is typically harvested in September, depending on the weather.

In France, there are more than 20 rules governing how grapes are pressed, either through mechanical means (i.e., pneumatic press) or traditional presses. It is possible for a champagne house to utilise traditional presses for Pinot Noir, and a pneumatic press for Chardonnay. And not all pressed grapes produced in Champagne will become champagne. Some are also used in the production of vinegar, wine, spirits, and fortified wines.

Champagne labels are written in code.

As you hunt for a good bottle of champagne, you are likely to notice that every bottle has a code to indicate the type of producer. What do the codes mean? Here is a cheat sheet you can refer to for when you buy champagne online:

RM (Récoltant-manipulant): Grower and producer. They use grapes sourced exclusively from their own vineyard and process them in their own premises.

MA (marque d’acheteur): Sells champagne as their own but does not produce it themselves.

SR (société de récoltants): A union of growers pooling resources and making the wine under one or more different brands.

RC (récoltant-coopérateur): Grower-cooperator. A grape grower who takes their grapes to a cooperative to make the wine , and the wine is sold under the brand of that grower.

ND (négociant-distributeur): Merchant-distributor. This is a wine merchant who purchases finished wine and places their own labels on the bottles.

NM (négociant-manipulant): Merchant-producer. Many large champagne houses and some smaller houses belong in this category. They buy over six percent of fruit from growers.

CM (cooperative-manipulant): Cooperative-producer. A cooperative of growers working together to share resources and selling the produced wines under one brand.

Champagne is ‘under pressure.’

Champagne goes through secondary fermentation that occurs in the cellars slowly because of the cool temperatures. Fermentation develops carbon dioxide, which dissolves into liquid, resulting in the fizz the drink is known for. Pressure builds from five to six atmospheres or 75 to 90 pounds per square inch. That’s at least two times the pressure found in car tires.

The mushroom-shaped cork can withstand all that pressure.

Actually, the cork on the bottle is capable of withstanding six atmospheres of pressure. It’s secured by a wire cage or muselet. Bottles are kept in a cellar for a few months, so the dosage integrates well with the wine. Dosage pertains to the small amount of wine and sugar in the back of the bottle when the yeast sediment has been eliminated.

Champagne keeps for two to three days.

You do not have to finish the entire bottle when you buy champagne online. Consider looking for a champagne stopper the next time you purchase beer online so you can save some champagne. Just be sure to consume everything within two to three days.

The ideal serving temperature is between 8oC and 9oC.

Any colder and it will numb your taste buds. Don’t place it in the freezer and avoid serving it in pre-chilled glasses, or it will lose some of the fizz.

It was created by accident.

There’s a rumour that champagne was a result of an accident because the cold winters in Champagne interrupts the fermentation processes, resulting in a second fermentation in the spring.

There are 49 million bubbles in a 750ml bottle.

That’s an approximate number. Moreover, champagne emits 30 bubbles per second. It’s also worth noting that it has three times more gas than beer.

