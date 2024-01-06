A Brief History of Sunderland AFC VS Newcastle United in the FA Cup

Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United are two rival football clubs based in the North East of England. Their fierce rivalry extends back over a century and is particularly evident when they come face to face in the FA Cup, the oldest national football competition in the world. The clashes between these two clubs in the FA Cup have created some memorable moments and have added to the rich tapestry of football history. Let’s take a brief look at the history of Sunderland AFC vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

The first competitive meeting between Sunderland AFC and Newcastle United in the FA Cup took place in the final of the 1901-1902 season. The match, held at Crystal Palace, ended in a thrilling 2-0 victory for Sunderland. Robert McCracken, a Sunderland forward, scored both goals, securing the club’s first FA Cup trophy. This victory laid the foundation for the fierce rivalry between the two teams in the competition.

Over the next few decades, Sunderland and Newcastle continued to clash in the FA Cup, with varying degrees of success. In the 1923-1924 season, the two teams faced off in the semi-finals of the competition. The match, held at Ayresome Park in Middlesbrough, ended in a 2-0 victory for Newcastle. This win secured their passage to the final, where they went on to lift the cup.

In the 1930s, Sunderland became a dominant force in English football, winning the league title on several occasions. However, their success in the FA Cup was limited, with Newcastle proving to be a tough opponent. The two teams met in the fifth round of the 1935-1936 season. Despite a valiant effort from Sunderland, Newcastle emerged as the victors with a 5-1 scoreline. This defeat was a bitter blow for Sunderland, as Newcastle went on to win the cup that season.

Fast forward to more recent times, the rivalry between Sunderland and Newcastle in the FA Cup has continued to captivate football fans. In the 1990s, the two teams met in the quarter-finals of the 1990-1991 season. The match, held at Roker Park in Sunderland, ended in a dramatic 2-1 victory for Newcastle. John Burridge, the Newcastle goalkeeper, played a crucial role in securing the win, producing a series of stunning saves.

Perhaps the most memorable clash between Sunderland and Newcastle in the FA Cup occurred in the fourth round of the 2011-2012 season. The match, held at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. The replay took place at St. James’ Park, the home ground of Newcastle, and resulted in a 2-1 victory for Sunderland. Asamoah Gyan, a Sunderland striker, scored the winning goal in the dying minutes of the match, sending the visiting fans into wild celebrations.

Overall, the history of Sunderland AFC vs Newcastle United in the FA Cup is filled with intense matches, memorable moments, and plenty of drama. The fierce rivalry between these two North East clubs has provided football fans with some enthralling encounters in the oldest national football competition. Whether it’s a clash from the early 1900s or a recent encounter, one thing remains certain – when Sunderland and Newcastle meet in the FA Cup, it’s a battle that captures the imagination of football fans around the world.