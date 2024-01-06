A Brief History of Watford VS Chesterfield in the FA Cup

The FA Cup is one of the most prestigious football competitions in England, and over the years, it has witnessed epic battles between teams from different leagues. One such notable encounter in the FA Cup is between Watford and Chesterfield. These two teams have a rich history in this tournament and have faced each other multiple times in exhilarating clashes. Let’s take a journey through time and explore the captivating history of Watford vs Chesterfield in the FA Cup.

The first-ever FA Cup meeting between Watford and Chesterfield took place on January 22, 1921. Watford, then known as West Herts, hosted Chesterfield in the third round of the competition. Despite a valiant effort by Chesterfield, West Herts emerged victorious with a 2-0 win. This victory marked the beginning of a long-standing rivalry between these two clubs in the FA Cup.

Over the years, Watford and Chesterfield have faced each other several times in the FA Cup, with both teams enjoying moments of success. In the 1972-73 season, the two clubs met again in the fourth round of the competition. This time, Chesterfield had the home advantage, but Watford displayed their dominance with a convincing 4-0 victory. The Hornets’ Jimmy Rimmer, Luther Blissett, and Roger Joslyn proved to be the heroes of the day, with each of them scoring a goal.

The most memorable encounter between Watford and Chesterfield in the FA Cup occurred in the 1983-84 season. Chesterfield, then an underdog from the fourth division, shocked the football world by reaching the semi-final stage. Their opponent? None other than Graham Taylor’s Watford, a team flying high in the First Division. The match was played at the legendary neutral venue of Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Chesterfield started the game with determination, and in the 35th minute, they took the lead through a goal by Kevin Randall. However, the second half saw a spirited response from Watford. John Barnes, Watford’s star player, equalized in the 53rd minute, and despite relentless pressure, the match ended 1-1 after extra time.

The replay took place at Villa Park, with Watford being the favorites to progress to the final. After a goalless first half, Watford finally broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Maurice Johnson. But Chesterfield refused to give up and equalized in the 82nd minute, thanks to a strike by future Scotland manager Gordon Strachan. With the scores level at full time, extra time was required once again.

The second half of extra time saw one of the most controversial moments in FA Cup history. With just seconds remaining, Watford’s goalkeeper Steve Sherwood made a crucial save, and the ball appeared to have crossed the line. However, the goal was not awarded, and the match ended 1-1. The subsequent penalty shootout saw Watford emerge victorious, winning 4-3 and denying Chesterfield a place in the final.

Watford’s journey continued to end in heartbreak as they lost to Everton in the final. Despite this disappointment, the Watford vs Chesterfield matches in the 1983-84 season will always be remembered as a symbol of the magic and drama the FA Cup can create.

Since then, Watford and Chesterfield have occasionally crossed paths in the FA Cup, each adding new chapters to their history. The most recent FA Cup meeting between the two teams occurred in the 2014-15 season. Chesterfield, then plying their trade in League One, succumbed to Watford’s strength, as the Hornets claimed an emphatic 2-0 victory.

As we reflect on the history of Watford vs Chesterfield in the FA Cup, it is evident that these encounters have provided fans with thrilling moments and unforgettable memories. From the early battles to the drama-laden semi-final, Watford and Chesterfield have consistently delivered intense and captivating matches, showcasing the magic and allure of the world’s oldest football competition, the FA Cup.