Young Falcons Flying With Hay & Kilner Kit Sponsorship

Heaton Hawks Falcons Under Eights in their Hay & Kilner-sponsored kit

Junior players at a successful Newcastle community football club are flying thanks to a kit sponsorship deal with North East law firm Hay & Kilner.

Members of the Heaton Hawks Falcons Under Eights team now has their own sponsored team training hoodie and raincoat, with each player’s initials appearing on their kit alongside the Newcastle-based practice’s logo.

And coaches at the club believe the kit has helped underpin the team’s successful season in the Northumberland Football League.

Based at the Manor Park Sports Ground, Heaton Hawks FC is an FA Charter Standard Community Club which runs over 30 teams and more than 400 male and female members, aged from five years old through to adults.

Heaton Hawks Falcons Under Eights coach Steve Kelso says: “The team has been together for nearly two years, with the players working extremely hard alongside the coaches to build their footballing skills, and have now developed into a strong set up.

“Part of this development has been the extra motivation that the players have when attending training sessions, knowing they are protected in all weathers by this warm training clothing, and that’s been especially useful during the wet winter we’ve all just endured.

“The initialled jackets have been a real hit amongst our up-and-coming superstars, giving them extra confidence when they arrive at league games looking like a professional team which they then carry onto the pitch.

“The team is going from strength to strength, both on and off the pitch, and it’s great to have Hay & Kilner supporting our junior grassroots set up.”

Michelle McBride, senior marketing manager at Hay & Kilner, adds: “The commitment of the Falcons’ team, coaches and parents is really impressive, and the enjoyment that everyone gets out of training and playing is clear to see.

“We’re very happy to be supporting such a great example of a community sports team and wish them every success in the future.”