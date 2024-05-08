Craig Sets off For Bright Lights of North Shields

It’s not uncommon for talented musicians to leave the North East for London but one singer-songwriter from Cramlington has moved to the bright lights and buzzing atmosphere of – North Shields.

Craig Redpath has upped sticks to North Shields to immerse himself in the town’s thriving music scene, joining the ranks of established artists like Sam and Liam Fender, Hector Gannet and L Devine. Craig, known for his dynamic performances and captivating lyrics, is already making waves in his new musical home.

Originally from Cramlington, Craig’s musical journey took an exciting turn when he discovered the vibrant music community in North Shields. Inspired by the energy and camaraderie of the local scene, he made the bold decision to relocate, eager to be at the heart of the action.

“At 34, I made the leap to North Shields, and I’ve never looked back,” he said. “The music scene here is electric, and it was a major draw for me. I wanted to be part of something special, and North Shields offered exactly that.”

Craig’s musical roots run deep, having honed his craft in bands like The Smokin’ Barrels but it is with his solo work that Craig is making a mark on the Tyneside music scene with sound his sound creating a fusion of introspective storytelling and infectious melodies, drawing from personal experiences and societal observations.

His upcoming EP, set to release in the coming months, promises to showcase his diverse musicality. Featuring five tracks, including his acclaimed singles “It’s Funny How” and “Fractured,” the EP delves into themes of resilience, introspection, and hope. From the anthemic “Orange Sun” to the soulful “Angels,” each track offers a glimpse into Craig’s musical evolution.

“I’m incredibly excited about this EP,” says Craig. “It’s a reflection of my journey as an artist, exploring new sounds and pushing creative boundaries. These songs are deeply personal yet universally relatable, and I can’t wait to share them with the world.”

In addition to his solo endeavours, Craig remains an active presence in the live music circuit, with upcoming performances scheduled at iconic venues like The Cluny, Three Tanners Bank and Coast Festival 2024 in the summer. His commitment to his craft and passion for connecting with audiences are evident in every performance, earning him a dedicated following.

“I’m really looking forward to playing Coast Festival in my new home town. The festival has a great atmosphere, and it feels like my new music family are all there cheering me on.”

As he continues to make his mark on the music scene, his move to North Shields signals a new chapter filled with promise and potential. With his sights set on capturing the essence of the local music scene and forging meaningful connections with fellow musicians and fans alike, Craig is poised for a bright future in the industry.

“I may not have moved physically far for my career but it’s a million miles closer to where I need to be to reach more people. North Shields is the new London as far as the music scene is concerned,” he said.