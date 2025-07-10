A day in the life of… Heath Gunn, Managing Director, Move that Mountain

Heath Gunn, founder of South Yorkshire-based business and leadership coaching company Move that Mountain describes a typical day.

What routines do you have?

I try to meditate most mornings, then I walk my chocolate lab, Bear, first thing every morning, usually about 6:30am. I think it’s important to get outside in the fresh air and walk, it clears my mind and sets up my day and also stops Bear pestering me for a walk 😊

Then I have a coffee and think about my day.

If there are social media posts to do, I try and get them done before the day gets truly under way because they are always quite time consuming and then I can get on with whatever is in my diary. This could be coaching or consulting sessions, workshop delivery, design, writing blogs or a networking meeting or 1-2-1 coffee. I do follow-ups, or emails a couple of times a day, as I don’t like being in them too often, it’s distracting and I like to stay focused on the task in hand.

Wellbeing is incredibly important so I always make time to go to the gym three times a week or use my garage gym depending on time. I’ve been throwing weights around my whole adult life, and it helps with my mental balance. Sometimes this is the end of the day, sometimes in the middle, it just depends on gaps but I always make time.

As a published author, I also make time to write at some point during the day, most days. I set myself a realistic targeting of at least 15 minutes a day (that way if I miss, I don’t beat myself up too much), but once I get in the writing zone, it can continue for hours!

And then Bear gets a second walk when I’ve done for the day, which gives me a mental shut off from work and another hit of fresh air.

Are any two days ever the same?

No, that’s one of things I love about the variety running Move that Mountain gives me. One day I can be at my desk preparing a coaching session, the next day I’m delivering one and the next I’m at a networking event. Yes it is hard work but it is busy, rewarding and fun.

What do you like about your working routine?

I like so many different aspects of my work, but first and foremost it’s the people. I work with some fantastic clients as well as external suppliers and have a fabulous support system through my networking group.

I also love the flexibility and the challenge of not knowing what people are going to say, or want to talk about. Variety definitely makes it more enjoyable!

What would you change?

At the moment, not a lot. Sometimes I think I should have set up my own business sooner, but I think you’re always where you need to be, even if it doesn’t feel like it sometimes.

Do you think you have good work / life / balance and if so, why?

Yes, I’m really pleased with the way Move that Mountain is developing and how its growing.

I’m also quite disciplined and protective of my non-work time. I enjoy riding my motorbike, watching racing, playing snooker and socialising with friends and family. This is all more important than how many hours I work.

I can get a lot done in a short space of time, it’s just how my over-active brain works. Over the years I’ve learned to use this to give me the headspace to enjoy my downtime.

I’m currently learning to play piano (slowly) and have joined a sailing club.

What would your dream day look like (not work!)

Waking up by a sunny beach, with the waves rolling in against the shore. A coffee and a walk along the beach to start the day and then some writing, reading and music.

Some great food, in great company, and a day where I don’t have to be anywhere or do anything at any particular time. All this in a place I want to explore. Life is an adventure!

