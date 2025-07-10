Subaru to present the iconic Forest Rally Stage at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Goodwood Festival of Speed Forest Rally Stage, supported by Subaru

Celebrations coincide with 30 th anniversary of Subaru’s Rally World Championship win

Goodwood Festival of Speed takes place from 10 – 13 July 2025

Subaru Motorsports USA returning to festival – aiming for shootout glory and rally thrills

9th July 2025 – Subaru UK & Ireland is proud to announce its support of the iconic Forest Rally Stage at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, taking place 10-13 July at Goodwood Estate.

The Forest Rally Stage, a winding track carved through the ancient woodlands of Goodwood in West Sussex, is one of the festival’s most electrifying features. Under Subaru’s title sponsorship, spectators will enjoy an immersive encounter, just metres away from historic and modern rally machines, while wandering freely through the open paddock, coming face to face with legendary drivers and inspecting the world-class rally cars up close.

The brand’s all-electric, all-wheel-drive Subaru Solterra will serve as the official course vehicle for the Forest Rally Stage. This vital role will ensure the stage is in a safe condition for the competitors, ahead of each round. Since 2005, the Forest Rally Stage has been a fixture of the Festival of Speed and continues to stand out as a must-see attraction for fans of all ages.

“At Subaru, rallying is part of our heritage,” said Lorraine Bishton, Managing Director, Subaru UK. “Our support of the Forest Rally Stage this year offers fans an intimate and thrilling experience that perfectly captures our spirit of adventure and performance. We’re pleased to support such a dynamic platform where motorsport heritage and innovation come together.”

This year’s Festival of Speed event celebrates Rally legend Colin McRae, who became the first British driver to win the World Rally Championship in 1995. Goodwood will mark the 30th anniversary of McRae’s title triumph with a comprehensive showcase of the cars he drove throughout his hugely successful career. The line-up will be headlined by the Subaru Impreza 555 that he took to a Championship victory with two rally wins and three podium finishes.

Subaru Motorsports USA return to Goodwood with both Scott Speed and Travis Pastrana taking to the track. WRX: Project Midnight is back following its impressive debut in 2024 and will once again take on the hill climb, with Scott Speed at the controls. Travis Pastrana will be at the helm of the class-leading WRX ARA25 as it competes on the iconic Goodwood Forest Rally Stage.