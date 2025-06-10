  • Tue. Jun 10th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring Retail

A first look at the new Audi Q3

Byadmin

Jun 10, 2025 #AUDI Q3
  • Third generation Audi Q3 to be revealed June 16
  • Over two million versions of the premium  compact SUV sold since 2011

Ingolstadt, June 10, 2025 – The Audi Q3 has been a fixture in the premium compact segment for more than a decade. Audi will present the third generation on June 16 – and is already sharing a first glimpse of the new model.

“With a total of more than two million vehicles sold worldwide since the launch of the first generation, the Audi Q3 is one of our best-selling models and has a high status in our product portfolio,” says Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG. “With the third generation of the Audi Q3, we are renewing an important model family as part of our product initiative.”

The new Audi Q3 sets standards in several respects. Its exterior exudes confidence and evokes emotion, while numerous innovative features make it the ideal digital companion.

By admin

Related Post

Motoring Retail
Royal Enfield X Wheels & Waves collaborate for the Festival’s 14th Edition
Jun 10, 2025 admin
Motoring Retail
KGM Motors UK dealership launch Northumberland Rugby Volunteer of the Year 2025v
Jun 10, 2025 admin
Motoring Retail
UK Weather Forecast – Tuesday, 10 June 2025: Cloudy Start, Sunny Spells and Warmer Air Moving In
Jun 9, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring Retail
Motoring Retail
Charity Kids North East Northumberland Travel & Tourism
Charity