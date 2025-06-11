Lebnani Summer BBQs and Recipes!

Here are some angles I am hoping you might want to hear more from / get content from Chef Jad?

Why Every BBQ Needs Sumac, Pomegranate, and Seven Spice

Jad can explain how and why to rub lamb with sumac and oil, glaze chicken with pomegranate molasses, and finish lamb with a seven spice. Plus recipes!

A Lebanese Guide to Spiced BBQ: Cuts, Rubs, and More.

In Lebanese BBQ, the magic is in matching the right cut with the right spice blend. Jad could share tips on how to layer flavours: marinate, grill, then sprinkle fresh spices at the end.

Best cuts: lamb neck, chicken thighs, lamb ribs, beef kafta

Best spice blends: seven spice, sumac-thyme rub, paprika-cinnamon oil

The Condiment Missing from your BBQ: Toum

Toum, the garlic whip of Lebanon is cold, sharp, impossibly light, plus it cuts through fat and smoke.

How about Jad shares how to make proper toum, perfect for slathering over lamb ribs, chicken skewers, grilled aubergines.

Here he is making a mountain of it: https://www.instagram.com/p/DJZ8k6_MeUg/?hl=en

Lebanese Salads That Complete the BBQ

In Lebanese cuisine, freshness balances the fire. We could share recipes such as…

Fattoush (crunchy bread, sour-sweet sumac dressing)

Tabboulé (herb explosion, not soggy couscous!)

Kabbis (pickled turnips, cucumbers, carrots)

Toum (as mentioned before)

Labneh dips (strained yoghurt with olive oil)

Explain why crunchy, tangy, cold dishes elevate heavy BBQ meats. Think bright mint against smoky ribs. Cold pickled radish cutting through fatty lamb.