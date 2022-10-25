Christmas is not far away, and although this can be a fun and exciting time of year, it can also get stressful if you’re in charge of preparations. From planning what you’ll eat over the holiday period, to purchasing thoughtful gifts, and all of the other gatherings and events in the lead-up to Christmas Day, it can quickly become overwhelming. It’s easy to find that time rushes past too, and this is why it’s a good idea to get a head-start on your Christmas plans.

If you want to make sure that your Christmas is as stress-free as possible this year, then consider the tips below in this quick guide to preparations so that you can enjoy the festivities to the fullest.

Who is Coming for Christmas?

Some families might keep things low-key, and only celebrate with those who live in their household, whereas others may invite extended family members to join them. If you are thinking about doing the latter this year, make sure you have confirmed this as soon as possible with anyone who might be staying with you. The sooner you know how many people you are cooking for and putting up, the easier and quicker it will be to start making more solid plans. If the relatives staying with you don’t drive, you’ll also need to make sure that travel arrangements have been organized for them in advance, too.

Work Out a Budget

Christmas might be the perfect time of year to indulge, but the reality is that these expenses can leave you worrying about finances if you are not careful. Be considerate about how much you can afford to spend on Christmas this year, and that includes gifts, food, and any additional decorations or other festive events you might want to get involved in. If you want to try and make some savings this year, do take advantage of sales events that usually take place in November and even early December. You can also look at using vouchers and discounts that you can find online to help you stick to a reasonable budget for a variety of Christmas goodies.

Start Planning Your Menus

Although the Christmas Day dinner might be the main event, you do need to think about what you can prepare for meals for Christmas Eve, Boxing Day, and perhaps a couple of days on either side, depending on how long your guests will be staying for. While a turkey, roast potatoes, and other roasted vegetables might be an obvious choice, do think about other options that might be more suitable. Christmas ham isn’t an uncommon dish to have on Christmas Eve, and you can use the rest of the turkey and other cold meats as a buffet-style meal on boxing day that can be easy to put together. Then there is the choice between Christmas cake or Christmas pudding, mince pies, and other sweet treats to impress your guests with. Also, remember to ask if there are any dietary requirements for your guests, so that you can ensure that there is something for them to enjoy at the dinner table, too.

It’s a good idea to make a shopping list in advance, and anything you can buy that is premade or frozen until it’s needed will save you time during the Christmas period. Even for those who enjoy cooking, you still don’t want to spend the entire time in the kitchen but rather with the rest of your family so you can join in the festivities. Ordering the turkey or other meats in advance from the butcher is also a smart idea so that you won’t miss out.

Gift Buying

When it comes to purchasing gifts for your loved ones, this is another job that you should do in advance if you can. This is a busy time of year, so courier services can experience delays if you are shopping for gifts online, and even physical stores can be bustling and a bit of a nightmare to navigate sometimes. To avoid the panic of last-minute shopping or missing out on products because they are no longer in stock, do start purchasing gifts perhaps in mid-late November, if not before. You might also find that breaking up your shopping in this way can help you spread the cost easier, which can be useful if you are trying to stick to a budget or have other outgoing expenses to worry about that month.

Entertainment for Your Family

While there might be a few things on TV that you would like to watch over the Christmas period, if you would like to do activities that are a bit more interactive with your loved ones, then arranging for some alternative entertainment could be a good idea. Think about getting some new board games to play this year, or learn some new card games that everyone can spend a few hours getting lost in. You can also see if anyone wants to play classic Charades, or even do some arts and crafts together. If you have younger children, another way to keep them occupied over the Christmas holidays is with a Letter from Santa package. Not only will they be thrilled to get a letter from Father Christmas, but these packs can also include activity sheets and games for the kids to play.

Go Through Your Christmas Decorations

Christmas decorations can and should last for years if they are good quality, but that doesn’t mean you don’t want to change things up a bit. If you’re not so keen on some of your old Christmas decorations anymore, it’s a good time to refresh your collection. Start by going through some of your old decorations a few weeks before you plan to put them up. Decide what you want to keep and want can go. If some of your unwanted decorations are still in good condition, you could even think about selling them online if you wanted to make some extra money or donating them to charity. This way you can treat yourself to some fresh decorations, and this is a great way to start getting into the festive spirit!

If you are in charge of making the Christmas arrangements this year, use this quick guide to help you plan for it effectively, and hopefully, reduce some of the stress so that you can have a happier Christmas season.