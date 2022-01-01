Sports injuries could include muscle strain, tendon or ligament tear, and even fractures in many cases. Thus, to fix these conditions, it is important to consult an orthopedic specialist who works with sports injuries. In the case of serious fractures, the application of implants like the Hand Fracture System, Titanium Bone Plates, and Titanium Bone Screws might be required. These implants play an important role in holding the fractured bone fragments in their correct anatomy and ensure proper healing. In this post, our goal is not to talk about orthopedic implants but our focus will be to discuss how to find a reliable specialist who works with sports injuries.

Sports Medicine – An Overview

Sports medicine is the field that focuses on principles of the science of sports including the diagnosis and treatment of sports injury and its prevention. Sports nutrition and sports psychology are also included in the field of sports medicine.

Who is a Sports Medicine Specialist?

A sports medicine specialist is a person having proper knowledge of therapeutic and medical knowledge of sports and is known to work commonly with athletes. That specialist could be anyone including a surgeon and physician. Though injuries occurring while playing sports may not be much different, a sports medicine specialist is required for their treatment considering all aspects of sports participation.

An experienced specialist knows what is important for a sportsperson and based on that, he/she will give treatment and suggest over-the-counter medication.

Now, the point here is how to find a trustworthy & experienced sports medicine expert? So, the best way to do that here is to ask other athletes as we’re sure that they will recommend a good sports medicine specialist. Here, we are not saying to just ask a few and blindly trust them. Take some references, get an appointment and do the background check of the doctor to confirm whether he/she is the right fit for you or not. Do check their qualifications as well.

To Whom You Should Consult First?

You may consult a general physician first and show him the injury that occurred while playing sports. Plus, don’t forget to tell the symptoms as well. If there are mild musculoskeletal injuries like sprains and strains, your family doctor can treat them as he/she also has the expertise to handle such conditions. If your primary care doctor finds out that a sports medicine specialist is required, he/she will guide you. Here, if you don’t know a specialist, the general physician might recommend a few. However, if the injury occurred is serious and you don’t find any relief after medication, it is better to see an orthopedic surgeon first, as fractures and other musculoskeletal disorders can only be effectively treated by an orthopedist.

Other Specialists You Might Need

Based on the location and extent of the injury, you might also be required to consult with other specialists. Here is a list of some common specialists that you might have to see:

Physical therapists

Podiatrists

Athlete trainers

Chiropractors

Holistic practitioners

