Running a modern home means having to take many variables into account. With things like bills, household security, and the planet to take into consideration, most of us are eager to make our homes more comfortable and eco-friendly but simply don’t know where to even start.

However, making your home more sustainable can be extremely beneficial for you, the planet, and the future of your home. And while it’s always a good idea to evaluate how sustainable your home is, it’s also important to take the time to make key changes along the way, without drastically transforming your home overnight.

Below are some of the most important things to consider when looking to make your home as eco-friendly as possible.

Get some energy-efficient light options

For smaller spaces, making use of some energy-efficient LED strip tape lights can light up your room while keeping your bills a little lower. For homes that need larger lighting through energy saver bulbs, LED lights can still be a flexible addition to the overall style of your bathrooms, cabinets, and other fixtures.

Get your windows double-glazed

Sometimes, keeping your home eco-friendly means finding ways to spend a little now in order to save more money and energy in the future. With this in mind, fitting double-glazed windows in your home can make a big difference in the overall energy efficiency of your house.

When done correctly, alongside insulation and other eco-conscious practices in the home, double-glazed windows can prevent heat loss and reduce draughts in the home. And if you take the added safety and reduced noise from outside that these windows can offer, there’s practicality and convenience as well as good eco-efficiency in the home.

Look into insulation options

For many homes, insulation is one of the most important parts of being sustainable and eco-friendly. Adding cavity wall insulation, solid wall insulation, or even loft insulation can reduce the amount of heat that escapes your home. It also helps to save money on your heating bills, so it’s cost-effective as well as good for the environment!

Explore low VOC paints

Choosing low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) paints means that you’re helping to reduce the number of chemical compounds being released into the environment when you decorate. Low VOC paints come in a wide range of colours and are considered a more eco-conscious choice in comparison to standard paint, which can continue to potentially harm the environment for years to come.

Embrace looking locally for goods

Part of fully embracing an eco-friendly lifestyle is looking beyond the internal factors of your home and focusing on ways you can support your local community as well. By choosing to buy locally sourced tools and building materials, you can reduce your carbon footprint while helping your local economy at the same time.

If you can do all of the above to the best of your ability, you’ll soon be saving money, preparing for the future, and doing your part to save the planet too!