A Guide to Speedway Racing in The North East England

A List of Speedway Racing in North East England

Speedway racing is an exciting motorsport that has gained immense popularity in recent years. Known for its high-speed races featuring motorbikes with no brakes, this adrenaline-fueled sport has attracted a dedicated fan base in North East England. The region offers several top-notch speedway tracks that showcase thrilling competitions with talented riders. In this article, we will explore a list of speedway racing venues in the North East.

1. Brough Park Stadium – Situated in Newcastle upon Tyne, Brough Park Stadium has been hosting speedway racing events since 1928. Home to the Newcastle Diamonds, the stadium boasts a well-maintained track that provides an ideal racing surface. With a seating capacity of over 4,000 spectators, Brough Park offers incredible views from all angles. The venue also features modern facilities, including food and beverage vendors, making it an excellent choice for an exhilarating speedway experience.

2. Shielfield Park – Located in Berwick-upon-Tweed near the Scottish border, Shielfield Park is another renowned speedway racing venue in the North East. Home to Berwick Bandits, this track offers thrilling action for motorsport enthusiasts. With a spacious grandstand, visitors can enjoy excellent views of the races. Shielfield Park also provides ample parking facilities and a family-friendly atmosphere, ensuring a fantastic day out for all.

3. Redcar Speedway – Redcar Speedway, based in the town of Redcar, is known for its exciting races and passionate fan base. The club, nicknamed the “Bears,” competes in the British Speedway Championship. The Redcar Speedway stadium has a long history and has undergone various renovations to provide a first-class racing facility. The venue offers comfortable seating, food stalls, and a well-maintained track that guarantees exhilarating racing action.

4. Eastbourne Speedway – Although not strictly in the North East, Eastbourne Speedway is worth a mention due to its popularity among speedway enthusiasts from the region. Located on the South Coast of England, the Arlington Stadium in Eastbourne hosts a number of thrilling speedway events throughout the year. The Eastbourne Eagles, the resident team, competes in various national competitions. The stadium offers a superb viewing experience and facilities for both local and visiting fans.

Speedway racing in the North East England region continues to captivate audiences with its high-octane races and dedicated riders. Whether you are a seasoned fan or a newcomer to the sport, attending events at these prestigious venues is an experience not to be missed. From the historic Brough Park Stadium in Newcastle to the picturesque Shielfield Park near the Scottish border, each venue provides a unique atmosphere and thrilling racing encounters. So, make sure to mark your calendars for the next speedway event in the North East for an unforgettable motorsport experience!

