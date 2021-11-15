By Jamie Campbell, JCS Transport

The HGV driver crisis is showing no signs of abating as we approach the busiest time of year for lorry deliveries. The scarcity of trained drivers, exacerbated by Brexit and Covid, is generating problems for haulage companies, supply networks, and retailers all around the country.

While JCS Transport does not train new truck drivers in how to drive HGVs, we do provide ongoing training as part of the Driver CPC requirements, as well as offering support to the road transport sector through expert advice and advisory services around FORS accreditation.

We understand that truck driver training can be confusing, so we’ve put up a simple guide on Driver CPC (Certificate of Professional Competence) that we hope you’ll find helpful.

AN EXPERT GUIDE TO EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT DRIVER CPC

WHAT IS DRIVER CPC AND HOW DOES IT WORK?

Driver CPC is a certification for professional truck, bus, and coach drivers. It was implemented throughout Europe in 2009 as a result of an EU Directive requiring drivers to receive ongoing training throughout their careers.

The purpose of the Driver CPC programme is to promote road safety and driving standards. Despite Brexit, the Driver CPC is still required in the United Kingdom and the European Union, however it is not required for all drivers.

WHO DOESN’T REQUIRE THE COMPLETE DRIVER CPC?

If you are not using Driver CPC, you do not need it. Only drive as a pastime or for personal use (i.e., not commercially and up to a specific size) – e.g. scaffolder, grounds worker, Reinstatement worker driving in other scenarios, e.g. a mechanic taking a vehicle for an inspection or MOT.

GETTING YOUR CPC CARD AS A DRIVER

After you’ve completed the 35 hours of periodic training, you’ll receive your Driver CPC card. You could be fined £50 at the roadside if you forget to carry the card with you when driving professionally.

The date by which you must complete your training is indicated on your card. It’s entirely up to you when you do it, as long as you do it inside the five-year timeframe. Your next deadline will be five years from when you complete your training.

You will not be able to drive professionally until you have completed your training if you miss your deadline. If you are caught driving professionally without a valid Driver CPC, you might face a fine of up to £1,000.

RESEARCHING FOR DRIVER CPC COURSES

Only JAUPT Approved Training Centres can train drivers, and they must complete 35 hours of approved training every five years.

Driver CPC courses are available as part of the training and cover topics such as driver welfare, customer service and security, traffic law, vulnerable road users, HGV safe loading, and others.

The Joint Approvals Unit for Periodic Training must approve driver CPC courses and training providers (JAUPT). Check out the JAUPT website for a complete list of courses.

JCS Transport is a JAUPT-approved driver CPC training provider. Our Driver CPC instruction used to be done online at Covid, but now we offer both remote and face-to-face training from our Leatherhead, Surrey headquarters.

If sufficient facilities are available, we are also licenced to offer training at your location. FORS Professional Safe Urban Driving, FORS Professional LoCity Driving, driver welfare, customer care and security, traffic legislation, vulnerable road users, and HGV safe loading are some of the courses we provide.

A training course must be at least seven hours long. When a seven-hour course is divided into two parts, the second half must begin within 24 hours after the previous part’s completion. A Driver CPC training does not include any exams or tests. You’ll get a certificate of attendance at the conclusion, which is yours as the individual driver, not your employer’s.

When attending a Driver CPC training course, keep in mind that you’ll need one of the following to prove your identity:

JCS Transport, or whichever JAUPT-approved training school you pick, will upload your training to your Driver CPC training record, which will be stored centrally by the DVLA.