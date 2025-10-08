A living Advent calendar of Alpine magic

As the crisp Alpine days grow shorter and the first snowflakes drift across the tops of the mountains, something magical begins to stir in Innsbruck.

This is not simply a Christmas destination, but the heart of the festive season, where each day unfolds like a window on an enchanting Advent calendar.

Innsbruck, the capital of Austria’s Tyrol region, transforms into a living fairytale throughout the festive season. This is the region’s Bergweihnacht, its famous Mountain Christmas, celebrating heartwarming, time-honoured traditions.

The city’s cobbled lanes and medieval façades twinkle with fairy lights, the aromas of roasted chestnuts and hot punch fill the air, and the towering mountains form the perfect backdrop for glittering markets and nostalgic festivities.

Fantastic festive fun – Christmas comes early in Innsbruck

As Christmas approaches, each morning in Innsbruck promises a new surprise waiting on the other side of the door. Not chocolates, because this Advent calendar offers living experiences. Listen to the echo of trumpets from your snow-dusted balcony, bask in the glow of sculpted light installations in historic gardens, marvel at the huge Christmas tree in front of the shimmering Golden Roof, and immerse yourself in activities for all the family.

This year, Innsbruck’s Mountain Christmas invites you to explore a day-by-day celebration that begins mid-November and runs until New Year’s Eve, and beyond. It offers a timeline packed with the joys of the season and timeless charm.

The Christmas spirit doesn’t wait until December in Innsbruck. It arrives early, on 14 November, when the Imperial Gardens light up with LUMAGICA Innsbruck.

Glowing sculptures and interactive installations, so large that you can walk through, light up the park and its walkways, providing pure enchantment for visitors, young and old.

A host of Christmas markets

The next day, 15 November, marks the opening of the iconic Old Town and Market Square markets, where oversized fairytale figures line the medieval alleyways. Cradling steaming mugs of hot chocolate or Glühwein, search for unique Christmas gifts and treats amid stalls brimming with handcrafted goods and traditional Tyrolean delights.

This is a Christmas dream for families. See your young ones laugh on a vintage carousel, watch puppet shows, or hop on a virtual sleigh ride, and everything for the children is free – all part of the opening day festivities.

On 21 November, Innsbruck’s Advent calendar opens more windows with festive markets across the region, each with its own unique personality.

St. Nikolaus Market: Quiet and contemplative, this riverside gem on the other side of the River Inn is perfect for peaceful winter strolls.

Wiltener Platzl: A bohemian vibe meets traditional Tyrolean culture here, with local food, sustainable products, handmade goods, and live music performances.

Panorama Market: This lofty market high up on the Hungerburg above Innsbruck, reachable by funicular, rewards visitors with jaw-dropping views over the illuminated city below and mountain-made crafts.

Maria-Theresien-Strasse Market: From 25 November, this well-loved market sells decorative trinkets and hand-crafted gifts. It’s worth a visit just to see the boulevard of Christmas trees, weighed down with fairy lights and giant baubles. The charming Christkindlbahn tram makes a stop here every Friday and Saturday from 28 November onwards, recreating days gone by.

Christmas customs

On St. Nicholas’ Day, the 6 of December, Innsbruck’s Old Town is invaded by traditional East Tyrolean Krampus runs, where fearsome, devilish figures from Alpine folklore parade through the streets. They’re followed by the more benign figure of St. Nicholas himself, accompanied by a procession of angels and musicians as they make their way to the cathedral. In nearby Telfs, the tale of Scrooge is performed live amidst a Victorian-style Christmas market complete with roving carol singers and lantern light.

The next day, 7 December, sees the haunting return of the Perchten on the Maria-Theresien-Strasse. These mystical winter beings are said to ward off evil spirits.

14 December brings soul-stirring Tyrolean Advent singing in a concert filled with olden festive folk songs that capture the true sound of an authentic Alpine Christmas.

Christmas week brings magical moments and lasting memories

The most magical moments in Innsbruck are the days leading up to Christmas Day.

On 21 December, the Christ Child appears in the Old Town, accompanied by a procession of over 400 children and a flock of sheep.

The nearby village of Igls gets its moment to shine too when it celebrates its Christmas in the Mountains, with music under the stars, and where shepherds, angels, and animals create a living nativity, standing guard around a crib.

As the region counts down to Christmas Day, the fun never stops. On 24 December, families can occupy excited children at the Zeughaus Museum, the Museum at the Armoury, which offers creative workshops and hands-on activities as part of the Rundum Weihnacht Christmas family programme.

The spectacular finale – New Year’s Eve in the mountains

And just when you think the Advent calendar’s windows have all been opened, Innsbruck offers a final, breathtaking gift – New Year’s Eve celebrations in the mountains where the buildings and river glow in a captivating show of light. The party spans the city with children’s animations and live concerts in the open air.

And if you want to kick off the new year in style, get tickets for the traditional New Year concert by the Tyrolean Symphony Orchestra Innsbruck – the perfect prelude to 2026.

Fireworks launched at midnight, from the Seegrube, nearly 2000 metres above Innsbruck, round off this spectacular season. Lighting up the whole of the night sky, they bathe the city below and the surrounding mountains in a fiery glow.

There’s nowhere to spend Christmas that’s quite as special as the mountains. And nowhere does Christmas in the mountains quite like Innsbruck.

More information is available online at www.innsbruck.info/en/events/christmas.html.