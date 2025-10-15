EAT AT THE PIG THIS AUTUMN…

FOODIES and wine lovers are urged to trotter along to a County Durham venue, which is going the whole hog this autumn.

The Impeccable Pig, at Sedgefield, is renowned for its combination of bistro style dining and its quirky, luxurious accommodation.

And it has treats in store for those wanting to enjoy good food and drink in sumptuous surroundings in the run up to Christmas.

To kick off its seasonal activities, the venue is taking part in Durham Wine Week from 10 to 19 October.

Drinkers who have purchased a wristband can access half price wine from specially curated lists at all participating venues enabling them to enjoy fine wines without the premium price tag.

And, from 20 to 25 October, Impeccable Pig is getting involved with Teesside Restaurant Week and offering a three-course menu priced at just £25.

Diners can choose from starters such as broccoli and Stilton soup, mushroom pâté, chicken and ham hock terrine and beetroot and whipped ricotta salad.

These are followed by a selection of main dishes including bacon loin chop with bubble and squeak and herb and mustard velouté and rump of beef steak Bordelaise with creamed potato and a carrot and beef fat crumble.

Other main course options are roast salmon butterfly with lemongrass and ginger mussels and butternut squash Madras.

And a variety of sides – such as hand cut chips, onion rings, green salad and pecorino and honey and garlic broccoli – are available at an additional £4 cost.

The meal can then be rounded off with a dessert, such as apple and cinnamon crumble, vanilla panna cotta with caramelised banana, blackcurrant ice cream sundae or double chocolate brownie with roasted hazelnut Chantilly cream.

Then, from 28 November throughout December the Impeccable Pig’s Festive Fayre menu will be on offer.

This will feature starters such as leek and potato soup, prawn cocktail, truffled mushroom pâté and carbonara arancini balls.

While main courses include dishes such as roast salmon, 10oz sirloin steak, Josper fired lamb loin chops and traditional roast turkey with all the trimmings.

To follow there will be a choice of desserts, from pear and blackberry crumble and stem ginger and raspberry brûlée to Impeccable Christmas pudding.

Available from Monday to Saturday from 12 noon to 9pm it is priced at £29 for two courses and £34 for three.

The Festive Fayre menu can also be booked in the upstairs private dining room for groups of between 14 and 20 family members, friends or colleagues.

To reserve a table call 01740 582580, email info@impeccablepig.co.uk or visit

www.impeccablepig.co.uk.