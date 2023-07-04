A Masterclass in Madeira Rum

Sunday 9th July, Manchester

Fans of rum will be delighted to hear that H&H The Madeira Rum Specialist is hosting a tasting Masterclass featuring premium rum from Madeira on Sunday 9th July from 3pm.

The event will take place at Project Halcyon Distillery – a cocktail bar of illicit charm and opulence located in the heart of Manchester. This Masterclass is for anybody looking to learn more about Premium Madeira Rum, while sampling it for themselves.

The event is perfectly timed for rum fans, taking place on the day after the Manchester Rum Festival (Saturday 8th July, 12-7pm) at which H&H The Madeira Rum Specialist will also have a stand. At Manchester Rum Festival, H&H will only be showcasing their mid-range portfolio of rums, whereas the Masterclass on the 9th July is devoted to their Premium range.

Harold and Hansa, founders of H&H The Madeira Rum Specialist are true experts in their field, both having rum as an integral part of their respective cultures and upbringings. During the Masterclass, they will take you on a journey to the island of Madeira, which is famed for its production of exceptional and award-winning Agricole rums (made purely from sugar cane juice and not from molasses, which is a by-product from sugar refining). They will delve deep into the production of rum on Madeira, including the variety of sugarcane found on the island, how different methods of distillation and ageing result in unique flavour profiles and the importance of GI (geographical indication) protection for Madeira rums.

Participants will taste the island’s Premium array of rums in a relaxed and engaging environment, with several samples retailing at over £100 a bottle. All the rums at this event are from Madeira’s Engenhos Do Norte distillery, which is renowned for its high-quality methods of production, and is the only distillery in Europe still employing the traditional method of steam as the driving force of its key machinery.

The distillery has also recently launched a new 970-branded rum, matured in Brandy casks, and H&H The Madeira Rum Specialist is the first to bring this rum to Manchester.

To complement the rum, there will also be a selection of charcuterie provided by Saveurs & Traditions, who import locally-produced delicacies from French artisans. Expect quality farmhouse saucissons, which pair perfectly with the rums being tasted.

The Masterclass includes:

– Tasting five premium and handpicked Madeira rums (c. 30ml per serving)

– Rums at this event will not be on show at Manchester Rum Festival

– Tasting of newly launched Brandy cask rum produced by Engenhos Do Norte

– Discussions about how Madeira became a leading rum-producing island

– Opportunity for interactive Q&A with rum experts Harold and Hansa from H&H The Madeira Rum Specialist

– A selection of locally-produced farmhouse charcuterie / vegetarian bites

– Opportunity to meet and relax with other rum lovers

– Opportunity to purchase bottles after the event at special rates

Date: Sunday 9th July 2023

Price: £40 (General Admission) / £35 Early-Bird

Event time: 15.00 – 16.15

Book here: https://www.designmynight.com/manchester/bars/spinningfields/project-halcyon-distillery/madeira-rum-masterclass-premium-rum-tasting-charcuterie

ABOUT H&H THE MADEIRA RUM SPECIALIST

H&H The Madeira Rum Specialist was established in 2021, with the mission to turn the spotlight on lesser known, premium quality rums from Madeira. Co-founder Harold is from this beautiful Portuguese island and his family has been involved in the rum trade for many years. Using exceptional varieties of sugarcane and a meticulous production process, Madeira creates some of the best rums in the world. The team at H&H The Madeira Rum Specialist handpick the finest rums from the island to bring to the trade and consumers in the UK. The company also organises Rum Tasting events to take you on a journey to discover the spirit of Madeira, sip by sip.

Web: https://www.haroldandhansa.co.uk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hh_madeirarumspecialist/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HaroldandHansaLtd

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/harold-hansa-ltd/

