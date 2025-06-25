  • Wed. Jun 25th, 2025

Find out how the University of Sunderland can support local businesses

The University of Sunderland is inviting businesses to our Access Funding, Talent, and Expertise event to help organisations discover how we can help support their growth through recruitment, training, innovation, and more.

Event Details:

Location: Hope Street Xchange, Sunderland, SR1 3QD

Date: Wednesday 2 July 2025
Time: 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Why Attend?
Learn how we can help you:

  • Recruit top talent (apprenticeships & placements)
  • Upskill your workforce (funded training & CPD)
  • Drive innovation (ARROW & KTP projects)
  • Adopt new technologies
  • Access cutting-edge facilities

Featured Workshops:

  • People First: AI & Automation with a Human Touch
    Discover how to embrace AI and automation while keeping your people at the heart of the process. This interactive session explores building trust, culture, and inclusivity in a tech-driven workplace.
  • Unlocking Talent: Connecting with Students and Graduates
    Find out how to tap into fresh ideas and energy by working with student and graduate talent. Hear directly from a business that’s seen the benefits firsthand through placements and partnerships.
  • Leadership Masterclass: What Makes a Great Leader?
    Led by Dr Ian Carr, this dynamic session dives into the mindset and skills of impactful leaders. Get a preview of our Leadership Masterclass and explore CPD opportunities to elevate your leadership style.
  • Innovation Unlocked: Turning Ideas into Impact 
    Got a great idea but not sure how to bring it to life? Discover how our innovation support programmes can help you develop new products, services, and solutions. This inspiring session will explore how to turn potential into progress—with expert guidance and funding support from the University.

Event Registrations: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/events/employer-support/

