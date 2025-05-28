A new plus point from MG

MG HS Hybrid+ models announced

Hybrid+ technology for increased performance, efficiency and refinement

SE and Trophy versions launched

Even more choice across MG’s popular SUV range

The MG HS is powering ahead with the introduction of MG’s Hybrid+ technology to deliver even more performance, refinement and efficiency to the popular SUV range. MG Motor UK has confirmed two models today, the MG HS Hybrid+ SE and MG HS Hybrid+ Trophy.

The MG HS Hybrid+ SE is available from £28,995 OTR and the MG Hybrid+ Trophy for £31,495 OTR and both models are supported by a comprehensive 7-year/80,000 miles MG warranty.

The highly-efficient MG Hybrid+ powertrain consists of a dedicated 1.5T Hybrid petrol engine (105kW), working in harmony with powerful electric motor (146kw), on board generator and large capacity 1.8kWh battery.

Combined power is an impressive 165kw (225ps) which allows the MG HS Hybrid+ to accelerate from 0-62mph in as little as 7.9 seconds, through a sophisticated 2 speed auto transmission first seen on the MG HS Plug-in Hybrid. Despite the strong levels of power, the MG HS Hybrid+ is still able to achieve 51.3 MPG (WLTP combined) in addition to low CO 2 emissions of 126g/km. David Allison, Head of Product and Pricing at MG Motor UK, comments:

“The Hybrid+ will be a great addition to our best-selling MG HS family, blending performance and SUV practicality with a super-efficient hybrid powertrain that keeps running costs down. Just like our recently introduced MG3 and MG ZS Hybrid+ models, we’re confident it will prove to be an extremely popular choice for both our existing and new customers alike.”

All the generous equipment levels, excellent storage options, practical features and advanced safety features that have made the MG HS one of the UK’s most sought-after cars in the first quarter of 2025* are available on the HS Hybrid+.

The MG HS Hybrid+ features two prominent 12.3-inch high-definition displays. The central display is dedicated to infotainment with live navigation services including weather, live traffic updates, access to Amazon Music, and smartphone connectivity via both Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay®. The Trophy model features a 360° surround view camera with real-time visualisation of the vehicle and its surroundings, powered by the driver assistance systems, and wireless smartphone charging.

The second 12.3-inch virtual driver display offers two themes – light and dark – and three modes – Map, Digital, and ADAS. Each offers its own unique layout, focusing on either a rolling navigation display, a simplified display of only the most important information.

Throughout the interior there are quality materials with premium highlights creating a welcoming and relaxing ambiance, underlined by some key touchpoint including a three-spoke steering wheel with improved switchgear, and a modern, shuttle-style gear shifter.

The extensive equipment offering extends to automatic full LED headlights with follow-me-home function, rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, 6-way adjustable electric driver’s seat and 4-way adjustable front passenger seat, air conditioning, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, electric parking brake with auto-hold function.

Safe and comfortable driving whilst making good progress is supported by MG Pilot which offers Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian and Bicycle Detection, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning System, Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Forward Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Door Open Warning as standard.

Boot capacity is a generous 507 litres and there are multiple storage options within the cabin to ensure there’s plenty of space for families and businesses. The MG HS Hybrid+ can support up to 75kg on its twin roof rails and there’s a towing capacity of up to 1500kg (braked).