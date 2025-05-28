Ambleside, Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons and Glencoe… Brits choose the nation’s best-loved UK dog walks

A new study by Isuzu UK reveals Ambleside in the Lake District as the nation’s favourite dog walking destination.

Brits will travel an average of 69 miles for the perfect walk, with 84% saying dog walks boost their mental health.

To support adventurous dog owners, Isuzu has launched a range of dog-friendly D-Max accessories for safer, cleaner, and more comfortable trips.

From majestic mountain trails to tranquil woodland paths, Britain’s dog owners are going the distance to give their pups the ultimate walkies experience. New research from Isuzu UK reveals that Ambleside in the Lake District tops the list as the nation’s favourite dog walking destination, with a quarter of owners willing to travel nearly 70 miles just to stretch their legs—and paws—in the great outdoors. Whether it’s the lure of breathtaking views, peace and quiet, or simply the joy of exploring new sniffs, the findings highlight just how far the UK’s dog lovers will go to keep their four-legged companions happy and healthy.

In fact, according to the research by Isuzu UK, pawrents would happily pack up the car and drive an average of 69 miles to sniff out a place with lovely views (60 percent), good weather conditions (46 percent), an area with plenty of bins dotted around (45 percent) and somewhere with minimal traffic and noise (40 percent).

Ambleside was followed by the dramatic landscape of Snowdonia (18 percent) in the list of Britain’s best dog walks, along with the ancient woodlands in New Forest in Hampshire (17 percent) and the 2,500 acres of Richmond Park in London (14 percent).

The country in the city of Hampstead Heath (14 percent), the stunning mountain ranges of the Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales (13 percent), Robin Hood’s home Sherwood Forest in Nottingham (12 percent) and the 73-mile-long Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland (11 percent) also feature in the 25 strong list.

One in ten (10 percent) dog owners say you can’t beat Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands for its waterfalls and trails, while eight percent love nothing more than packing up their pooch and driving to the South Downs in Sussex to wander around the chalk hills.

It’s no surprise that eight in ten (84 percent) agree that walking their dog is good for their mental health, so much so that three quarters (76 percent) admit they look forward to it all day.

Time to relax (71 percent), spending quality time with your dog (65 percent), the peace and quiet (57 percent), getting out of the house (53 percent), exploring the local area (28 percent) and talking to other dog owners (21 percent) are the main benefits of a dog walk, along with having the opportunity to work up a sweat (14 percent).

The research also found that on average, Brits walk their dogs for just over an hour and 10 minutes a day, covering 17 miles over the course of a week.

One in four (28 percent) do the same walk EVERY DAY, with 68 percent going a step further and saying they are bored of it.

Over half (58 percent) admit that walking their four-legged friend is the only exercise they do.

George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK said: “It’s no surprise to us that nearly a third of Brits are willing to drive almost 70 miles just to give their dogs the best walkies imaginable — we know our customers go the extra mile for their four-legged friends. Whether it’s chasing views in Ambleside, getting lost in Snowdonia, or lapping up the trails in Glencoe, the Isuzu D-Max is built for the kind of adventures dog owners dream of.”

“With 84 percent of people saying dog walks boost their mental health and over half admitting it’s their main form of exercise, it’s clear the daily walks are vital. That’s why we’ve kitted out the D-Max with paw-some accessories designed to make every trip easier – from robust dog boxes for safe and comfy travel, to safety harnesses, canine gear, rubber mats for easy post-walk clean-ups, with more accessories on the way.”

“At Isuzu, we’ve taken the lead with this research to help owners find the ruffest terrain – and for the one in four people who do the same walk every day, maybe it’s time to sniff out some new trails. With the D-Max and man’s best friend by your side, the UK’s best dog walks are just a tail wag away.”

When it comes to our preferred walking companions, partners (53 percent), sons (23 percent), daughters (23 percent) and best friends (13 percent) come top, along with fellow dog walkers (seven percent) and mums (six percent).

17 percent would rather take the dog for a walk on their own.

Two thirds (63 percent) love to let their pooch explore and sniff on a walk, with 45 percent admitting that nothing beats playing fetch.

One in three (32 percent) like running together, while a further 30 percent like spending time with other owners and watching their dog play with other dogs (30 percent). A quarter (25 percent) use a walk to practise training commands.

BRITAIN’S BEST LOVED DOG WALKS

Ambleside, Lake District National Park in Cumbria – 26% Snowdonia National Park in Wales – 18% New Forest in Hampshire – 17% Richmond Park in London – 14% Hampstead Heath in London – 14% Ely, Peak District in Derbyshire – 13% Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales – 13% Sherwood Forest in Nottingham – 12% Studland Bay in Dorset – 12% Hadrian’s Wall path in Northumberland – 11% Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands – 10% Delamere Forest in Cheshire – 9% Cannock Chase in Staffordshire – 9% Seven Sisters Cliff in East Sussex – 9% Windsor Great Park in Berkshire – 9% Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park – 9% Malvern Hills in Worcestershire – 9 South Downs Way in Sussex – 8% Hardcastle Drags in West Yorkshire – 8% Durdle Door and Lulworth Cove in Dorset – 7% Kielder Water and Forest Park in Northumberland – 7% Cheddar Gorge in Somerset – 7 Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh – 7% Box Hill in Surrey – 7% The Fens, Wicken Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridgeshire – 5%

The latest accessories from Isuzu UK are available at www.isuzu.co.uk/accessories.

This research of 2,000 Brits was commissioned by Isuzu UK and conducted by Perspectus Global in March 2025.