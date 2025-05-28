Q by Aston Martin unveils Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante

The first-of-its-kind Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante brings the highest level of Q by Aston Martin personalisation to the open-top Super Tourer

Nautical exterior and interior features curated by the British ultra-luxury performance brand’s in-house bespoke division, incorporates unique patterns and materials to celebrate the Palm Beach lifestyle

Limited to only one example in Frosted Blue Glass paint, the Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante was created exclusively through Aston Martin Palm Beach

28 May 2025, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin Palm Beach, in partnership with the ultra-luxury performance brand’s bespoke service Q by Aston Martin, commissioned a one-of-a-kind DB12 Volante that blends renowned British craftsmanship with Palm Beach-inspired design themes. The DB12 Volante incorporates unique patterns and materials to celebrate Palm Beach and further elevates the elegance of Aston Martin’s 680PS open-top Super Tourer.

The Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante is a tribute to oceanic blue, featuring an exclusive Q by Aston Martin Frosted Glass Blue exterior paint. The exclusive paint color exhibits qualities unique to the use of glass flakes within the topcoat, creating the unmistakeably mesmerising shimmer effect that perfectly encapsulates the south Florida sun. This is only achievable through hand spray application due to the complexity and delicate nature of this colour. The open-top Super GT also features a Club Sport White pinstripe applied to the front splitters, side sills and rear bumpers, highlighting the DB12 Volante’s firmly planted sportscar stance, as well as Gloss Jet Black diamond-turned five-spoke wheels.

With the convertible top dropped, the cabin’s custom features and nautically themed duotone colorways are on display, so even those beyond the cabin may appreciate the custom commission. The Palm Beach Edition DB12 Volante features a bespoke palm-leaf motif incorporated throughout, including on the complementary Aurora Blue and Ivory leather and Spicy Red contrast stitching. Seats include palm-inspired embroidery, which extends to the center armrest and door-sill panels; even custom engraved polished aluminum Palm Beach Edition sill plaques feature the same palm pattern. The palm motif continues to the exterior, where the aluminum side strakes were milled to reflect the palm-style stripe. The DB12 Volante features open-pore Linear Light Olive Ash book-matched wood trim throughout, specifically chosen to emulate the rich texture of palm wood. With a nod to the coastal location, the vehicle has Palm Beach’s latitude and longitude coordinates embossed onto the leather dashboard. Diagonally book-matched veneers on the rear of the front seats mimic the palm motif and include metal inlays engraved with “Palm Beach.” The DB12 Volante is also fitted with Gloss Jet Black Diamond Turned Vantage wheels, which offers a more dynamic and sporty treatment.

“This extraordinary DB12 Volante model perfectly encapsulates the understated elegance of both Palm Beach and Aston Martin,” said Pedro Mota, Regional President of Aston Martin The Americas. “Through a collaboration with Q by Aston Martin and Aston Martin Palm Beach, we have created an exceptional sportscar that merges stunning performance, artistry and luxury. This Q commissions is bound to entice more customers to create a unique specification with Q by Aston Martin, where peerless creativity and British craftsmanship generate vehicles as unique and special for their owners.”

The in-house design and craftspeople at Q by Aston Martin are renowned for their exceptional skills to create truly bespoke Aston Martins, with the Palm Beach Editions serving as testaments. Offering limitless customisation opportunities, Q by Aston Martin invites customers to embark on a distinct commissioning experience, where every detail from subtle accents to fully tailored components, can be designed to their exact specifications, offering discerning collectors the opportunity to own a piece of automotive artistry at their unique tastes. The possibilities are endless from the dedicated team, ensuring no request is too ambitious.

Those interested in commissioning their bespoke Aston Martin and utilising the Q by Aston Martin services may inquire further with their local Aston Martin dealership.