A new study has revealed the most commonly stolen electric vehicles (EVs).

A new study from automotive data company HPI shows that only 0.1% of the nation’s EVs were stolen last year, compared to 0.2% of all vehicles.

The research examined over 864,000 EVs and found that the Kia E-Niro Electric Estate is the most stolen. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 Electric Hatchback is the second most stolen vehicle, followed by the Kia EV6 Electric Estate, Kia Niro EV Estate, Hyundai Ioniq and Citroen E-Space Tourer. The results were weighted on the number of vehicles stolen per 100,000. The Volkswagen Golf Electric and Jaguar I-Pace also make the top 10.

The new study has also identified the UK’s most active regions for car thefts. Outside Greater London, the West Midlands is the region experiencing the most EV thefts, with 104. Third is the East of England (59 thefts), the North West (56), the South East (43), Yorkshire and the Humber (39), and the East Midlands (26).

Jon Clay, identification director at HPI, said: “It’s good news that the volume of national EV thefts is less than one per cent of EVs currently on the road as it shows that manufacturers are one step ahead of the thieves and scammers. However, it’s important not to become complacent, as thieves constantly develop new ways to get around the latest safety features and security innovations. As EVs steadily increase on UK roads, drivers must take the necessary measures to ensure their car is as secure as possible. As used EVs come down in price and appeal to more drivers, the prospect of owning an EV is becoming more widely accessible.

“A standard HPI Check helps motorists quickly establish if a car has been stolen or if there are discrepancies, such as accident data or mileage tampering. By building up a comprehensive vehicle history, any discrepancies are highlighted, arming car buyers with the information and confidence they need before purchase.”

Many EVs offer advanced features like digital keys, embedded cameras with a sentry mode, and sophisticated telematics that connect the car to its owner’s smartphone, making it more difficult for a burglar to obtain entry to an EV.

When buying a used car, a HPI Check and a vehicle valuation are recommended. HPI Checks reveal some shocking statistics that can affect a car’s value: one in three cars has a hidden history, and one in three cars on sale still has outstanding finance.