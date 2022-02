How did American artist Winslow Homer come to settle in Cullercoats in 1881?

Stephenson’s play magnificently imagines how this quiet genius settled in a remote enclave of the North East in 1881 and stayed for the best part of two years.

The arrival of such an exotic creature from Massachusetts creates an inevitable, often funny, clash of cultures. A tale of seduction, not only of individual hearts, but of a whole community.