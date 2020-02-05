A quick search of Wikipedia for “Afternoon Tea” will tell you that it, “originated amongst the wealthy social classes in England in the 1840s,” and was invented by the Duchess of Bedford, “whilst visiting Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire.”

Fast forward to present day and Afternoon Tea continues to be synonymous with delicate sandwiches and dainty pastries. Not what first springs to mind when one thinks of a traditional Northumberland boozer!

However, with the launch of their all-new “Northumbrian Afternoon Tea,”, St Mary’s Inn, near Morpeth, plan on putting a regional twist on a traditional favourite.

“We wanted to offer something between lunch and dinner that people can share,” said Robin Freer, General Manager. “And, we are a Pub – so, we knew it’d have to be filling and generous and why not something that symbolises where we’re from?”

The Northumbrian Afternoon Tea – available Monday through Saturday, 12:00 – 16:00 – includes saveloy dip, pan haggerty, Craster kipper tart, singing hinny and Lindisfarne mead trifle.

Concluded Freer: “We’re hopeful that the new menu will continue to appeal to traditionalists, as well as people with hearty appetites who enjoy a pint of local ale as they eat!”

St Mary’s Inn is at the centre of St Mary’s Park, just outside of Stannington Village. The 11-bedroom B&B and Gastropub won Best in Region at last year’s National Pub & Bar Awards.