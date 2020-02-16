This Wednesday afternoon, Tyneside’s award winning Jazz musician, Zoe Gilby, returns to the Jazz Café for some ‘Afternoon Jazz at the Jazz Cafe Mezzanine’ with guitarist Mark Williams.

Zoe, who recently announced her upcoming Aurora Project album release at the Gosforth Civic Theatre in late-April, last performed at the Jazz Café alongside Matt MacKellar, Ben Lawrence, and Andy Champion in mid-January.

Mark meanwhile is Belfast musician who arrived in Newcastle in the late-nineties when studying for a degree in Jazz, Popular and Commercial Music; setting down roots he not only performs as part of Zoe’s quartet, he also has his own trio alongside performing with The Riviera Quartet among others.

Combined the pair have close to ‘forty years’ of experience within the music industry, Mark alone enjoying more than twenty himself.

The Jazz Café meanwhile is certainly a venue close to Zoe’s heart, one which she always enjoys performing due to both its intimacy, and the friendliness of the regions music lovers, it’s certain to be a session not to be missed.

‘Afternoon Jazz at the Jazz Café Mezzanine’ with Zoe Gilby and Mark Williams runs between 1pm and 3pm on Wednesday 19 February, entry at £3, more information via the Jazz Café website at http://jazzcafe-newcastle.co.uk/

Keep up-to-date with all things Zoe Gilby via her website http://www.zoegilby.co.uk/ and social media outlets Facebook https://www.facebook.com/ZoeGilby/ and Twitter https://twitter.com/ZoeGilbyMusic