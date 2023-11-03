A sight for sor’ eyes: Kia UK introduces limited run Sorento ‘Vision’

Sorento ‘Vision’ offered alongside existing ‘Edition’ trim

Orders open today, with customer deliveries later in September

Available with diesel (£44,995 on-the-road), hybrid (£46,495) and plug-in hybrid (£51,495) powertrains and a generous specification

New premium paint colours include ‘Gravity Blue’ and ‘Steel Grey’

Kia UK has introduced the Kia Sorento ‘Vision’, a limited edition model which creates a more affordable entry point into the Sorento line-up. The ‘Vision’ sits just below the top-spec ‘Edition’ trim-level, introduced in 2022.

The Sorento ‘Vision’ is available with the same choice of powertrains as the ‘Edition’, meaning customers can purchase the ‘Vision’ with either diesel (£44,995), hybrid (£46,495) or plug-in hybrid (£51,495) power. Each model receives all-wheel drive as standard.

‘Vision’ models are equipped with a comprehensive list of standard equipment and features. Sitting just below the ‘Edition’ model, the standard specification of the ‘Vision’ includes:

Panoramic tilting/sliding sunroof with electric roll blinds

LED bi-function headlights and indicators

Black leather upholstery 1

Eight-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seat

Heated front and outer second-row seats

Heated steering wheel

Smart power tailgate

Ambient lighting

Front and rear parking sensors and reversing camera system 2

Apple CarPlay™ / Android Auto™ with voice control 3

Free seven-year Kia Connect services

Wireless mobile phone charger.

Being designed as an ideal family car, the Sorento ‘Vision’ also benefits from a generous number of safety systems, receiving exactly the same passive and active safety equipment as the more expensive ‘Edition’ model, excluding only Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) and Remote Smart Park Assist (RSPA). Further emphasising the Sorento’s safety credentials, the entire line-up has been awarded the coveted five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.

‘Vision’ models also offer a series of chrome and silver exterior details, and are also available in a wider choice of colours. Two new paint finishes, ‘Gravity Blue’ and ‘Steel Grey’, haven’t been offered in the UK before and are exclusive to the ‘Vision’ model.

Customers can now order the Sorento ‘Vision’, and first customer deliveries are expected to arrive later in September. As with every Kia model, the Sorento ‘Vision’ features the brand’s pioneering seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard.

Model Power

(bhp) 0-60mph

(sec) Max speed

(mph) Combined MPG

(miles, WLTP) CO 2

(g/km, WLTP) Price

(GBP) ‘Vision’ [NEW] 2.2 CRDi DCT 191 9.2 127 42.8 173 £44,995 Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT 226 9.0 120 38.2 167 £46,495 Plug-in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI AT 261 8.7 120 176.6 38 £51,495 ‘Edition’ 2.2 CRDi DCT 191 9.2 127 42.8 173 £49,590 Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT 226 9.0 120 38.2 168 £51,055 Plug-in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT 261 8.7 120 176.6 38 £56,995