A sight for sor’ eyes: Kia UK introduces limited run Sorento ‘Vision’

- Sorento ‘Vision’ offered alongside existing ‘Edition’ trim
- Orders open today, with customer deliveries later in September
- Available with diesel (£44,995 on-the-road), hybrid (£46,495) and plug-in hybrid (£51,495) powertrains and a generous specification
- New premium paint colours include ‘Gravity Blue’ and ‘Steel Grey’
Kia UK has introduced the Kia Sorento ‘Vision’, a limited edition model which creates a more affordable entry point into the Sorento line-up. The ‘Vision’ sits just below the top-spec ‘Edition’ trim-level, introduced in 2022.
The Sorento ‘Vision’ is available with the same choice of powertrains as the ‘Edition’, meaning customers can purchase the ‘Vision’ with either diesel (£44,995), hybrid (£46,495) or plug-in hybrid (£51,495) power. Each model receives all-wheel drive as standard.
‘Vision’ models are equipped with a comprehensive list of standard equipment and features. Sitting just below the ‘Edition’ model, the standard specification of the ‘Vision’ includes:
- Panoramic tilting/sliding sunroof with electric roll blinds
- LED bi-function headlights and indicators
- Black leather upholstery1
- Eight-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seat
- Heated front and outer second-row seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Smart power tailgate
- Ambient lighting
- Front and rear parking sensors and reversing camera system2
- Apple CarPlay™ / Android Auto™ with voice control3
- Free seven-year Kia Connect services
- Wireless mobile phone charger.
Being designed as an ideal family car, the Sorento ‘Vision’ also benefits from a generous number of safety systems, receiving exactly the same passive and active safety equipment as the more expensive ‘Edition’ model, excluding only Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (PCA) and Remote Smart Park Assist (RSPA). Further emphasising the Sorento’s safety credentials, the entire line-up has been awarded the coveted five-star Euro NCAP safety rating.
‘Vision’ models also offer a series of chrome and silver exterior details, and are also available in a wider choice of colours. Two new paint finishes, ‘Gravity Blue’ and ‘Steel Grey’, haven’t been offered in the UK before and are exclusive to the ‘Vision’ model.
Customers can now order the Sorento ‘Vision’, and first customer deliveries are expected to arrive later in September. As with every Kia model, the Sorento ‘Vision’ features the brand’s pioneering seven-year/100,000-mile warranty as standard.
|
Model
|
Power
|
0-60mph
|
Max speed
|
Combined MPG
|
CO2
|
Price
|
‘Vision’ [NEW]
|
2.2 CRDi DCT
|
191
|
9.2
|
127
|
42.8
|
173
|
£44,995
|
Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT
|
226
|
9.0
|
120
|
38.2
|
167
|
£46,495
|
Plug-in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDI AT
|
261
|
8.7
|
120
|
176.6
|
38
|
£51,495
|
‘Edition’
|
2.2 CRDi DCT
|
191
|
9.2
|
127
|
42.8
|
173
|
£49,590
|
Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT
|
226
|
9.0
|
120
|
38.2
|
168
|
£51,055
|
Plug-in Hybrid 1.6 T-GDi AT
|
261
|
8.7
|
120
|
176.6
|
38
|
£56,995