Mobilize partners with Andersen EV to provide Renault Group customers with designer EV charging solutions

Mobilize and Andersen EV collaborate to provide customers of Renault Group electric vehicles with premium charging solutions

Partnership sees all-new Andersen Quartz charge point available to customers of new Renault, Alpine and Dacia electric vehicles

Customers can have an Andersen Quartz charge point fully installed for only £999, with the cost also being included in finance if required

Mobilize, the mobility and financial services arm of the Renault Group, has partnered with Andersen EV, the UK’s designer EV charging brand, to provide premium home charging solutions to customers of Renault Group electric vehicles.

As part of the collaboration, customers purchasing any electric Renault Group vehicle – including the Renault 5 E-Tech electric, Renault 4 E-Tech electric, Renault Scenic, Renault Megane, Alpine A290 and Dacia Spring – will be eligible for a professionally installed Andersen Quartz charge point for £999.

The availability of the advanced charging solution, and the partnership with Andersen EV, is the latest development in Mobilize being a leader in supporting drivers in the transition to an electric car, working to make the change as seamless and accessible as possible.

Renault Group customers wishing to add an Andersen EV charge point as part of this offer will be able to have a 7kW Andersen Quartz unit in a single colour configuration. Each unit comes with a comprehensive three-year warranty (with the option to upgrade to Andersen’s market-leading seven-year guarantee). Customers can also specify their charge point, from colour to configuration, directly through Andersen.

The Andersen Quartz charging point is one of the most advanced on the market, with full integration capability with solar panels and low-cost electricity tariffs. It enables the customer to charge their electric Renault, Alpine or Dacia for as little as 7p per kWh.

Rosa Aguirre, COO of Mobilize UK, added: “Andersen EV has a fantastic reputation for its innovative products and exceptional service, so are the perfect charging solution partner for Mobilize. Together, we can provide Renault Group customers with a premium charging experience that complements the cutting-edge technology, usability and unique design that are synonymous with Renault, Alpine and Dacia electric vehicles.”

David Martell, Chief Executive of Andersen EV, said: “We are proud to partner with Mobilize and are excited to be able to provide Renault Group customers the opportunity to include a designer EV charging solution with their new electric vehicle. At Andersen EV, we are committed to delivering charging technology that reflects the design excellence and innovation of the vehicle it supports. The Andersen Quartz unit represents the latest evolution of our product lineup, combining cutting-edge functionality with pioneering design. We look forward to supporting Mobilize in enhancing the customer journey through quality, design-led EV charging solutions.”

To find more details on the offer and Mobilize charging solutions, please visit Home – Mobilize Power Solutions UK