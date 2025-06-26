Acropolis Rally Greece: Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 drivers chase more WRC2 points

Entry list of the Lamia-based seventh round of the FIA World Rally Championship features 17 Škoda crews, 14 of them scoring points in WRC2

After a WRC2 victory at Rally Italia Sardegna, Škoda driver Roberto Daprá of Delta Rally Team currently holds third position in the championship standings

Currently fourth overall, RaceSeven’s Gus Greensmith (Škoda Fabia RS Rally2) is also nominated to score WRC2 points

Mladá Boleslav, 25 June 2025 – The upcoming Acropolis Rally Greece (26-29 June 2025) is one of the toughest gravel events across the calendar of the 2025 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC). On the back of their WRC2 victory at Rally Italia Sardegna, Italian Škoda pairing Roberto Daprà/Luca Guglielmetti aim again for a top position. Britain‘s Gus Greensmith, who shares a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 with Swedish co-driver Jonas Andersson, aims to improve on his fourth position in the current WRC2 overall standings.

Three weeks after their WRC2 podium finishes at Rally Italia Sardegna, the Škoda crews of Roberto Daprà/Luca Guglielmetti and Martin Prokop/Michal Ernst are back in action. With the tailwind of winning the category at their home event, Italians Roberto Daprà/Luca Guglielmetti travel to Acropolis Rally Greece as one of the candidates for a top position. “It’s another rough rally,” 24-year-old Daprà commented. “So, we’ll try. Let’s see.” The Delta Rally Team crew finished last year’s Acropolis Rally Greece seventh in WRC2.

For Czech matador Martin Prokop, who drives a Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 of his family-owned team, third WRC2 position at Rally Italia Sardegna marked his best result since the 2023 season. The 42-year-old Junior World Rally Champion from 2009 is eyeing another strong result in Greece.

Elsewhere, two further Škoda crews are looking to bounce back from their misfortune at the Italian WRC round. Former WRC2 champion Emil Lindholm and co-driver Reeta Hämäläinen of team Toksport WRT need a strong result to make up for their “did not finish” from Sardinia. At the same event, Lauri Joona/Samu Vaaleri also lost a possible WRC2 victory. The MS Munaretto crew from Finland travels to Greece with the clear intention to make amends.

At the wheel of a RaceSeven serviced Škoda Fabia RS Rally2, WRC2 fourth overall Gus Greensmith is back in action. The Brit, as usual navigated by Jonas Andersson from Sweden, is in an excellent position to fight for the WRC2 crown. Acropolis Rally Greece is only the third nominated event for Greensmith. Together with co-driver Jonas Andersson, they won WRC2 at Safari Rally Kenya and finished third in Portugal. The Estonian Toksport WRT junior crew of Robert Virves and Jakko Viilo, on the other hand, is waiting for their first real taste of success during the 2025 season. In total, 17 Škoda crews have handed in their entry for the Greek WRC event.

The “EKO Acropolis Rally of Gods”, as the championship’s seventh round is called in full, comprises 16 tough gravel stages and one short super special on asphalt to kick off the event, covering a total of 345.76 kilometres. The rally will begin with a ceremonial start against the historic background of the historic Olympia Stadium of Athens on Thursday (26 June) at 5:45 pm local time.

After the show stage, the competitors head to Loutraki for the overnight stay. The service park then relocates to the National Trade Fair in Lamia, where the remaining crews will arrive on Sunday (29 June) at 5:45 pm for the podium ceremony.

Did you know, that…

…the Acropolis Rally Greece was part of the FIA World Rally Championship’s inaugural season in 1973, wasn’t on the calendar from 2014 to 2020 and returned four years ago

…Acropolis Rally Greece’s main challenge for the Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 are the relatively low speeds – sometimes less than 80 kph average – in combination with extremely rough gravel roads and high ambient temperatures

Standings WRC2/Drivers (after 6 of 14 events)

1 Yohan Rossel (FRA), Citroën, 67 points

2 Oliver Solberg (SWE), Toyota 60 points

3 Roberto Daprà (ITA), Škoda, 49 points

4 Gus Greensmith (GBR), Škoda, 40 points

Standings WRC2 Teams (after 6 of 14 events)

1 PH Sport, Citroën, 126 points

2 Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT NG, Toyota, 79 points

3 Sarrazin Motorsport – Iron Lynx, Citroën, 64 points

4 Toksport WRT, Škoda, 32 points