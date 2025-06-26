BMW presents The Ultimate Driving Machine – past, present and future at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025

Four UK premieres: the first public display of the BMW Vision Driving Experience, BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, BMW Concept Speedtop and the all-new BMW M2 CS.

The BMW Vision Driving Experience, BMW M2 CS and BMW M3 CS Touring will storm up the hill throughout the weekend.

To honour 50 years of the BMW 3 Series, a seven-generation parade will take place Thursday 10 July.

BMW Group Classic joins the festival to celebrate three anniversaries on track: 50 years of the BMW 3 series, 75 years of Formula 1 and 40 years of the “Paris-Dakar” victory in 1985.

Explore immersive experiences across BMW’s Home of the Ultimate Driving Machine stand – from sim racing to the BMW Motorrad rolling road.

Join renowned racing drivers and leading podcasters in the BMW Sounds and Stories studio for exclusive live conversations.

The 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed sets the stage for BMW to bring The Ultimate Driving Machine philosophy to life, with four exciting UK premieres spanning the brand’s innovation, performance, heritage and luxury.

Returning to the Goodwood Estate from 10 – 13 July, the motoring extravaganza will host the UK debut of the BMW Vision Driving Experience, BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, BMW Concept Speedtop and the highly anticipated second-generation BMW M2 CS. The event will also pay tribute to one of the brand’s most iconic nameplates with a celebration of 50 years of the BMW 3 Series.

The Ultimate Innovation.

Designed to push driving dynamics to the physical limits, the BMW Vision Driving Experience will make its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. First revealed at Auto Shanghai – where it successfully scaled a 55-degree ramp – this high-performance test vehicle is now poised to unleash up to 18,000 Nm of torque on the famed Goodwood hill climb.

Festivalgoers can get a closer look at the BMW Vision Driving Experience in the Future Lab. While not destined for series production, the vehicle serves as a rolling test rig, engineered to stress test the drivetrain and driving dynamics management technology developed for the Neue Klasse. Known as the Heart of Joy, this technology will debut in the first Neue Klasse series production model from autumn 2025.

Also making its UK premiere is the BMW Vision Neue Klasse X, offering a first look at the Neue Klasse in SAV form. It combines the familiar two-box silhouette of a BMW X model with a paired-back, modern design language, and it sets the stage for forthcoming BMW iX3.

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse, showcasing the design form of BMW’s future saloon models, will also take its place at BMW’s Home of the Ultimate Driving Machine stand.

The Ultimate Performance.

Closely following its global debut at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, the highly anticipated all-new BMW M2 CS will make its first UK appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Combining thrilling performance, superior driving dynamics and a distinctive design, the latest special edition from BMW M GmbH will be seen thundering up the hill and taking pride of place on the BMW stand. Also joining it on the hill will be the first-ever BMW M3 CS Touring. The fast touring will feature on prominent display on the top floor of the stand, offering guests panoramic views of the festival from the driver’s seat – The Ultimate Seat in the House.

Alongside these CS models, a formidable line-up of BMW M cars will feature on the stand, including the recently updated BMW XM Label, BMW M5 Touring and BMW M135 xDrive. Festivalgoers can also look forward to thrills on two wheels as they take to the BMW Motorrad rolling road with the BMW G 310 R. A range of BMW M motorcycles will additionally feature on display. Previewing the next generation of BMW RR superbikes, the recently unveiled BMW Motorrad Concept RR will be driven up the hill by the CEO of BMW Motorrad, Markus Flasch.

Guests who wish to demonstrate their racing prowess can do so with The Ultimate Racing Machine – a sim racing garage where fans can go head-to-head around Spa-Francorchamps in the BMW M Hybrid V8 prototype race car.



The Ultimate Heritage.

BMW Group Classic will join the Goodwood Festival of Speed with a spectacular line-up of race cars and drivers to celebrate two special anniversaries: 50 years of the BMW 3 series and 75 years of Formula 1.

The most famous race car generations of the BMW 3 series, including the “BMW 320 Group 5 Junior Team, E21”, the “BMW 318i touring car, E36” and the “BMW M3 GTR, E46” will take on the hill climb. Guiding them up the 1.16-mile course will be Swiss Formula One driver, Marc Surer, German touring car professional, Dirk Adorf and local-hero and touring car legend Andy Priaulx. Marc Surer will additionally drive the fabled “Brabham BMW BT 52 Turbo” – the 1983 Formula 1 World Championship-winning car – as part of a major celebration of F1.

Meanwhile on two wheels, the “BMW R 80 G/S Paris-Dakar” will highlight the success at the famous Paris-Dakar-Rallye in 1985 performing several hill climbs.

The Ultimate Luxury.

The fourth and final UK premiere at Goodwood will be the unveiling of the BMW Concept Speedtop. With its elegant proportions and exquisite craftsmanship, this striking shooting brake paves the way for a limited series production of just 70 units globally. Visitors can view this exclusive model in the BMW Individual Lounge, which also houses the range-topping BMW i7 M70 xDrive. The lounge offers guests the chance to explore bespoke personalisation options using the BMW Individual Configurator.

Elsewhere on the stand, festivalgoers can enjoy a series of live conversations at the Sounds and Stories studio, powered Bowers & Wilkins. Expect appearances from racing driver Charlie Martin and motoring journalist, presenter and former racing driver, Vicki Butler-Henderson, alongside a line-up of well-known podcasters.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is being held over four days from 10 – 13 July 2025.