Activities to do with the kids the week before Christmas

With Christmas just around the corner, the week leading up to the big day can be full of excitement and anticipation for kids. To make the most of this festive season, here are some fun activities to do with the kids in the week before Christmas.

One fun activity to do with the kids is to decorate the house together. Get out the Christmas decorations and let the kids help you put up the tree, hang the lights, and display any other festive décor you have. You can also make some DIY decorations like paper snowflakes or popcorn garlands to add a personal touch to your home. This can be a great way to bond as a family and get into the holiday spirit.

Another great activity to do with the kids is to bake some Christmas treats. Whether it’s cookies, cupcakes, or gingerbread houses, baking together can be a fun and delicious way to spend time with the kids. You can let them help with measuring ingredients, mixing the batter, and decorating the finished treats. Plus, the house will smell amazing with all the holiday baking!

