A LEADING law practice has strengthened its wills, trusts and probate team as people take stock of their affairs in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adam Hogg joins North practice BHP Law as an associate solicitor after swapping London life for a career by the coast.

Now living in Tynemouth, he moves to the firm at a time when more people are getting their affairs in order because of the global pandemic.

“I worked in London for eight years,” says Adam, who is originally from South Shields and studied law at Northumbria University. “It has been a really good experience dealing with the private wealth of people in London and internationally.

“In many ways being in the city was an extension of student life – living in a flat, meeting friends in town – but during lockdown the flat felt very small and a different way of life. Being back up North is much more like real life again.”

BHP Law operates offices in Darlington, Durham, Newcastle, Stockton and Tynemouth, specialising in wills, trusts and probate, family law, court of protection, residential conveyancing, dispute resolution, corporate and commercial, personal injury, commercial and agricultural property and employment law.

Adam said the wills, trusts and probate department had seen a big increase in activity as COVID had encouraged people to think about their mortality.

“Understandably, people don’t like to think about the prospect of dying but the pandemic has really made them take stock,” he said. “None of us really knows how COVID will affect us and this has focused minds on the possible implications, particularly as many couples choose not to be married and inheritance, in these cases, is not automatic.”

Adam will primarily be based in the Durham and Tynemouth offices and will service clients across the region.

“It’s a case of getting into the local community, meeting people and letting them know we are there to help,” he said. “I’m making contacts with local agents and financial advisors, using LinkedIn and virtual networking events and helping clients get their affairs in order in a COVID-secure way.”