Muckle LLP expands real estate dispute resolution team with solicitor appointment

L-R: Liam Musgrave and Sarah Barratt

Muckle LLP has strengthened its real estate dispute resolution expertise by welcoming a new solicitor.

Liam Musgrave has joined the firm’s highly regarded team, which has consistently earned a top tier ranking in Legal 500 UK.

Liam studied his undergraduate law degree at Leeds Beckett University and then completed his Legal Practice Course (LPC) during the pandemic. After completing his LPC, Liam returned to his native North East and began his legal career working as a paralegal in the commercial property team at a regional law firm before then starting his training contract, gaining experience in both commercial property and litigation. He then qualified as a solicitor in 2024.

Liam said: “I was ready for a new challenge, so when the opportunity came to work at Muckle, I just had to take it. Muckle’s reputation is fantastic – not only for its work and clients but for its commitment to its people.”

“During my training contract, my seats were split between commercial property and litigation and from the skills I gained, I naturally gravitated towards real estate dispute resolution. To be able to expand my knowledge and expertise with the team at Muckle is brilliant. It is such a broad area of law and the wide range of clients we act for span both residential and commercial property matters. For example, I could be working on claims for possession of property, boundary disputes, anti-social behaviour issues or commercial lease renewals. It definitely keeps me on my toes.”

“It is also an exciting time to be working in real estate dispute resolution with the Renters’ Rights Act coming into effect in May. This new legislation is going to have a huge impact on landlords, so I’m looking forward to being able to support our clients as they work through these legal changes.”

Sarah Barratt, partner at Muckle, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Liam to the team. His background in commercial property and litigation will be invaluable in supporting our clients.”

“Liam has already hit the ground running, and we’re excited to see the positive impact he will have in driving our real estate dispute resolution practice forward.”