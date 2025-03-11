Advancing internationalisation: Škoda Auto launches in Oman, strengthening its presence in the Middle East

Škoda Auto officially enters Oman, further expanding its presence beyond its European home market

In partnership with Premium Motors, Škoda introduces a full range of European-built ICE models alongside the Kushaq imported from India

New state-of-the-art showroom opens in Muscat, offering a fully digital and immersive customer experience

Mladá Boleslav, 28 February 2025 –Škoda Auto has officially entered the Omani market, marking the next step in its strategic expansion across the Middle East. This move supports the brand’s ambition to strengthen its presence outside of its European home market. The launch includes the opening of a fully digital, state-of-the-art showroom in Muscat, developed in partnership with Premium Motors, part of the Alfardan Group. In the coming months Škoda will be introducing a full range of ICE models, including spacious saloons and a diverse SUV line-up. The SUV portfolio ranges from the compact Kushaq, imported from India and leveraging synergies given the geographical proximity, to the all-new seven-seater flagship Kodiaq, which is also available with all-wheel drive.

Škoda’s entry into Oman is a key component in its wider growth strategy for the Middle East. With demand for European automotive brands rising in the region, Škoda is committed to offering high-quality vehicles tailored to local preferences. Expanding into Oman grows the brand’s international footprint and supports its long-term ambitions beyond its core European market. Looking ahead, Škoda aims to achieve 10,000 annual deliveries in the Middle East, reinforcing its position as a strong player in the regional automotive market.

Strategic partnership with Premium Motors and a state-of-the-art showroom in Muscat

Škoda Auto has partnered with Premium Motors, a member of the Alfardan Group, to bring its high-quality, value-for-money vehicles and signature Simply Clever features to Omani customers. Škoda’s first Omani showroom in Muscat is a cutting-edge facility designed to offer a fully digital, customer-focused experience. It features an interactive digital configurator and an immersive digital wall display, while a dedicated motorsport corner highlights Škoda’s rich racing heritage.

The new location in Muscat will also feature an exclusive Škoda service centre with eight work bays, ensuring comprehensive aftersales support. As part of its long-term commitment to the market, Škoda plans to open three additional showrooms and service centres across Oman by 2029, further strengthening its presence in the region.

The grand opening event was attended by his Excellency Khalfan Bin Said Al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, Mr Omar Hussain Alfardan, President and CEO of Alfardan Group, members of the management of Volkswagen Group Middle East and Omani national rally champion Abdullah Al-Rawahi, who showcased his Škoda Fabia.

Škoda introduces a diverse model line-up to meet market needs

Škoda’s initial line-up in Oman includes a full range of its European-built ICE saloons and hatchbacks, including the latest performance model, the new Octavia vRS. The Czech automaker is also offering a diverse SUV portfolio, from its ICE flagship and seven-seater, the Kodiaq, which is also available with all-wheel drive, to the compact Kushaq, imported from India and leveraging synergies given the geographical proximity. These models are now available, giving Omani customers a wide range of options to suit their driving needs and preferences. As part of its long-term strategy, Škoda also plans to introduce electric vehicles to the Middle East.

Growth opportunities in Oman’s thriving automotive market

Oman’s economy is poised for growth, driven by diversification efforts and a favourable business environment. With a population of around 4.5 million and approximately 300 vehicles per 1,000 inhabitants, the country is already the fifth-largest automotive market in the region. Demand is rising for high-quality, technologically advanced, and practical vehicles that offer excellent value for money – making this the ideal time for Škoda to enter the market. With a focus on customer satisfaction and innovation, Škoda aims to capitalise on this growth potential.

For 130 years, Škoda has continuously evolved, combining a strong customer focus with a commitment to quality, safety, and efficiency. By consistently offering something extra, the brand has grown from a regional market leader into a globally competitive automaker. In the Middle East, Škoda seeks to build on this foundation by delivering models tailored to the driving preferences and lifestyles of Omani customers.