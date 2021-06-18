There are many reasons why you may want to sell your house fast! It could be a last minute relocation for that dream job or you’re about to lose out on your dream home because your buyer has pulled out. Selling a property is never an easy task and adding a time limit to that only makes things more challenging. That’s why we wanted to give you a handful of tips which could help you to achieve the quick house sale you wanted.

Time it well

The rush to buy properties tends to begin mid-spring and ends in September with school starting again. The two worst times to try and get a fast sale would be mid-December through to the beginning of March and July through to mid-August, when people tend to be on holiday. If you have the luxury of being able to plan when you sell, avoiding these times could get you a fast sale without having to see your property way under-priced.

Price it right

This is mostly dependent on your estate agent. If you have time and experience, doing your research and checking recently sold properties in your area and how the quality of those homes compares to yours, you can usually get a good indication of the value of your home. Being as specific as you can when doing your research and limiting what you’re comparing to properties of a similar size and quality will help you be more accurate. We would also advise only looking at figures from the last year, or 2 years if you’re struggling to find anything. While doing your research you may also discover a few tricks that other people have done to their homes in order to add value. Going lower on your asking price will help generate interest and could lead to a much faster house sale.

Find one or more good estate agencies to help you

You can save a lot of time and sometimes even money if you do your research and turn to a good, experienced and local agent. They know all of the tricks on how to list properties and taking photos in order to make them look as attractive as possible. If you’re not currently living in the property, allowing the agent to conduct the viewings will work in your favour too, as they can guide prospective buyers through your home and create a good impression.

List it on high traffic websites

Listing your house on the big sites such as Rightmove and Zoopla is extremely helpful in order to find buyers. However high traffic sites that have the ability to create free listings such as Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree give your house more exposure, which is always going to help get a quick sale, especially if your home is attractively priced. Whilst making your listings seem as attractive as possible, it’s paramount not to say things that are untrue, as buyers will find out for themselves soon enough. The distrust could lead to buyers pulling out for fear of anything else that hasn’t been mentioned.

Take high quality photos

Nowadays pretty much everyone has a smartphone capable of taking high quality photos. Make sure that the angles and lighting are well-chosen. Take as many photos as you wish, then go through them deleting the unnecessary ones and be sure to analyse the photos you wish to keep making sure that they show your home in the best possible way. Avoid taking photos of your home as it looks day to day, giving everything a deep clean and keeping clutter to the absolute minimum will allow prospective buyers to envision their life in your home, rather than feeling like they’re encroaching on yours. You should also avoid having any family photos or anything else that is truly personal in your images.

Use the best cover photo

The cover photo of your listing is what draws people in and gets them to take a look at your house in the first place, so it’s essential that your cover photo is the best it can possibly be. As a side note: you can instantly tell a good estate agent from a bad one by looking at the cover photos of their listings on other properties, which is something to bear in mind when choosing an estate agent.

Consider your other options

Selling with an estate agent isn’t your only option, however the one you choose depends on your situation. Do you want a fast sale? Or do you need a fast sale? Whilst it is totally possible to achieve a fast sale using an estate agent and listing on the open market, it’s probably not your best option if you’re pushed for time. Most buyers on the open market are relying on financing like a mortgage in order to purchase your home. The problem with this if you need a fast sale, is that 1 in 3 sales on the open market will fall through, leaving you back at square one, ready to start the whole process over again. Cash home buyers like North East House Buyers don’t use financing to buy houses, so can be a much more secure option if you can’t afford to be back at square one in a few months. They cover all of the fees necessary to sell your home, and whilst their offers will come in below market value, they’re able to guarantee their offers because they buy with cash.