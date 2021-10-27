Electric and plug-in hybrid vehicle owners travel further in their cars over the space of a week than those driving petrol or diesel cars, according to new research by PEUGEOT. In a study of 1,800 UK drivers*, with a proportionate mix of electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel car owners, PEUGEOT found electric and plug-in hybrid owners cover on average 109 miles in their cars per week, compared to just 88 miles per week for petrol and diesel owners.

Drivers of plug-in hybrid electric cars were found to make up the most miles in a week, covering on average 127 miles, while petrol vehicles travelled the least distance in a week, with an average mileage of 81 miles. Fully electric vehicle owners were found to cover 91 miles per week, just shy of the 94 miles covered by diesel owners. The research comes ahead of the expansion of London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which will see only fully electric vehicles being exempt from paying Congestion Charges from October 25th.

Less than a fifth (18%) of petrol and diesel drivers told PEUGEOT they drive more than 200 miles on average in a week, meaning most drivers would be able to make their weekly miles comfortably on a single charge of the new PEUGEOT e-208, with a range of up to 217 miles (WLTP), or with the new PEUGEOT e-2008, capable of 206 miles (WLTP).

Despite electric vehicle owners travelling further than petrol drivers, and covering nearly the same distance as diesel motorists, the research showed that range anxiety is still a major concern for internal combustion engine (ICE) drivers thinking of making the switch to fully electric cars. Over one-third (36%) of ICE drivers say the range of electric vehicles is the biggest factor stopping them from making the switch, whilst electric vehicle cost (53%) and a lack of public charging infrastructure (43%) were other leading concerns.

PEUGEOT offers a broad range of helpful services aimed at tackling these concerns and supporting its customers in making the switch from internal combustion to electric energy. Charging is made simple; PEUGEOT’s charge point partner is Pod Point, which is fully approved under the Government Homecharge and Workplace charging scheme. Up to the end of March 2022, customers with off street parking can receive up to £350 in grant funding towards a home charge point, and PEUGEOT also offers a free 6 month charging subscription to BP Pulse with every new electric or plug-in hybrid vehicle, giving buyers access to a network of charge points in the UK.

For complete ease of use, PEUGEOT customers can stay connected to their vehicle on the go, by using the MyPeugeot® smartphone application to check, schedule, start or delay charging remotely, or to optimise the range by either pre-heating or cooling the interior to the user’s preferred temperature.

Julie David, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “Our latest research busts the myth that electric vehicles are only good for shorter trips. Fully electric cars cover more miles per week than petrol vehicles, and with the upcoming expansion to London’s ULEZ, driving an electric vehicle may become a practical option for even more drivers. It is also important to highlight that more drivers use their EVs to get to work and back, showing their real-world capability. Our latest models offer more than 200 miles of range, which is well within the weekly limits for the majority of users.”

Launched in January 2020, the PEUGEOT e-208 was the first new generation, fully electric model introduced as part of PEUGEOT’s strategy to provide an electrified variant of all models across its vehicle range by 2024. Powered by a 100kW motor, the fully electric PEUGEOT e-208 features a 50kWh battery and supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with 0-80% charge taking just 30 minutes.

Across the range, PEUGEOT’s multi-energy platforms give the ‘Power of Choice’ to customers, offering the same roominess, comfort and modularity in electrified vehicles as in petrol and diesel vehicles. PEUGEOT currently offers customers a wide range of electrified vehicles alongside the PEUGEOT e-208, including the e-2008, 3008 Plug-in Hybrid, e-Traveller, 508 Fastback Plug-in Hybrid and 508 SW Plug-in Hybrid, and 508 PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED. In early 2022, the new 308 and new 308 SW Plug-in Hybrids will join the range, marking the first time the 308 range has offered an electrified powertrain. With the arrival of the e-Partner, PEUGEOT is also one of the few manufacturers in the UK with a fully electric Light Commercial Vehicle line-up, consisting of the e-Partner, e-Boxer and e-Expert.

Staying true to its history as a brand ahead of the curve, models across the PEUGEOT passenger car range are available to order from PEUGEOT Retailers and via PEUGEOT Buy Online, where customers can configure and order their vehicle entirely online. PEUGEOT Buy Online reinforces PEUGEOT’s new brand promise of creating quality experiences for customers and ensuring their time is well-spent, by making purchasing a car online simple and convenient. Customers can configure their vehicle, obtain a part exchange valuation, personalise their finance and complete their purchase, all from the comfort of their home.