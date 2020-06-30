The return of some business routes to and from Newcastle International Airport has been welcomed by the developers of AirView Park as they look to attract national and international organisations now diversifying operations regionally, or establishing a UK base as part of their growth and recovery strategy.

Routes including Aberdeen, Amsterdam, Belfast, Paris and Southampton, have all resumed, and with more business flights to start very shortly, developers, Tynexe Commercial Ltd, is encouraging companies who may need a strategic North East location and operate globally to consider AirView Park, only minutes away from the airport.

The 175,000 sq ft site has already attracted UK homebuilder, Bellway, as its first anchor tenant, and with planning permission for up to four more bespoke office buildings (or alternatively a 150,000 sq ft premises), the potential to attract a major company to the region is high.

Mike Clark, Development Director of Tynexe Commercial Ltd and Dysart Developments, explained, “Connectivity to other parts of the UK, Europe and beyond has always been a key selling point of AirView Park as a commercial development, therefore having flights restart is a welcome sign for the site as well as the regional economy.

“There have been discussions over recent months as to how home working is the new way forward and how office space could become redundant, and whilst true for some companies, this isn’t necessarily accurate. A significant number of organisations will revert back to office-based working, and with many bigger companies now establishing smaller regional centres and geographical bases in and around the UK, we’re in a great position to offer bespoke build or relocation options.

“As with Bellway, their new HQ building will not only support the wider North East region but will also allow them to stay closely connected with staff at other UK divisions across England, Scotland and Wales via the airport. This is a fantastic example of how AirView Park can accommodate national and global companies looking at regional locations, and we’re working with key partners like Invest North East and Invest Newcastle to attract such occupiers.”

Nick Jones, Chief Executive of Newcastle International Airport, added, “The COVID-19 crisis has been a challenging time for all businesses, not least the Airport. Connectivity is extremely important for the region’s economy and we were pleased to see a number of airlines restart their operations on the 1st of June, with more expected over the coming weeks and months.

“AirView Park will help to generate new jobs and significant economic benefits by creating more international trade opportunities for the region. Its location is second to none, on airport land just a few minutes from the terminal building. Newcastle International Airport is fully behind this project and we look forward to welcoming the businesses that decide to locate to the site.”

AirView Park, located on the outskirts of Newcastle upon Tyne at Woolsington, offers Enterprise Zone status. See the website for more details.