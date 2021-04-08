The last property at a new housing development in Ponteland has now sold, with developer Ashberry Homes set to welcome the final residents to their new homes this summer.

Bridgemoor at Jameson Manor, off North Road, forms part of the wider regeneration of the former Northumbria Police HQ site, which is delivering a total of 275 new homes built by both Ashberry Homes and Bellway.

More than 150 people have found a new home across the 69 properties provided at Bridgemoor, which comprises 51 private houses and 18 affordable homes for local people.

Oliver Wray, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “The success we’ve seen with sales at Bridgemoor at Jameson Manor demonstrates the growing demand for new housing in Northumberland and Newcastle.

“The development has proven popular with house-hunters searching for an enviable rural location that is just a short drive from Ponteland town centre, and only eight miles from Newcastle city centre.”

Although all homes are now sold at Bridgemoor at Jameson Manor, Ashberry Homes is also building properties just five miles south of Ponteland town centre at Church View in Callerton, where there is a wide mix of houses available for buyers at all stages of the property ladder.

Oliver said: “Just like at Bridgemoor, we expect Church View to appeal to homebuyers who are looking for a high-quality property in a picturesque semi-rural area – and we’re already seeing considerable interest in the new homes here.”

There is presently a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes for sale at Church View, which forms part of the larger Callerton Park residential neighbourhood. Prices currently start at £185,995.

For more information about the homes at Church View, call 0191 283 5872 or visit ashberryhomes.co.uk.