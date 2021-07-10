The new generation of Sportsman 570 is here, and with it comes a host of new, specially-designed accessories to enhance every ride, be it working around the farm or taking to the trails. With the same high-quality finish and perfect fitment that Polaris Engineered Accessories are renowned for, riders can now customise their ATV to suit their needs.

Check out Polaris’ best-selling accessories for utility and trail use…

UTILITY

Polaris Rear Cargo Box

The 80.4-litre rear cargo box provides dry and dust proof storage for any tools and equipment that can be secured easily with the two padlock locations for added security. The cargo box mounts easily to the rear rack with Polaris’ Lock and Ride functionality, and is compatible with Polaris rack extenders, utility racks and gun mounts, perfect for all utility tasks.

Polaris Sportsman Windshields

Available in three sizes to suit all trail needs, the flexible, impact-resistant Sportsman Windshield provides protection against whatever may be thrown at you. With Polaris’ Lock and Ride functionality it allows for easy installation and removal in seconds without any tools. Additionally, the Lock and Ride mounts enable riders to adjust the height and angle of the windshield that offers them the most protection on the trail. The Sportsman Windshield is available in tall, medium and short.

Polaris Pro HD 3,500 LB Winch

The military tested-and-approved Polaris’ Pro HD Winch adds 3,500 LB (1,588 kilograms) of pulling capacity with auto stop technology for plowing applications. Installation is easy thanks to the prewired chassis, so there is no need to cut any panels and riders can trust everything is routed safely and securely. Built to withstand -29°C temperatures and operate fully submerged underwater, the new 15-metre rapid rope recovery design has a standard pulling mode as well as industry-first high-speed recovery that retrieves open cable five-times faster than standard speeds. Featuring a lightweight, easy to handle premium synthetic rope with auto-stop technology to prevent driveline stress and plow over lifting, and can be controlled with a wireless interference-free remote control. The Polaris Pro HD winch comes as standard on both the Sportsman 570 EPS Black Edition and Sportsman 570 EPS Hunter Edition.

Polaris Rear Rack Extender

All models of the 2021 Sportsman 570 platform include a Polaris front rack extender as standard, so why not complete the package with Polaris’ Rear Rack Extender. In addition to making the rear cargo rack more secure and versatile, the 7.6-centimetre perimeter of the rack extender prevents items from sliding off. Maximising the Sportsman 570 cargo capabilities, the durable steel construction provides a sturdy tie down anchor for loose gear. The rear extenders are compatible with Polaris Cargo Boxes and Polaris’ Rear Utility Rack.

Polaris Front and Rear Utility Rack

The tubular steel front utility rack attaches on top of the Sportsman 570’s plastic rack to provide added protection and multiple tie down points, perfect for adding extra front storage for tools and other needs. Polaris’ rear utility rack replaces the rear plastic rack with a strong, flat steel rack. The flat steel rack has integrated tie down points for all riders’ needs and works with Polaris’s revolutionary Lock and Ride accessories such as rack extenders and gun mounts.

TRAIL

Polaris Brush Guard, Body Armour and Skid Plate

Polaris offers greater protection for the new generation of Sportsman 570 – perfect for rugged terrain and tight, technical trails. Add a front brushguard; developed to provide enhanced protection from brush and debris to the front of the ATV whilst also complementing the vehicle’s styling. It also has designated lightbar holes and is compatible with Polaris’ winch and body armour. Polaris’ body armour is perfect for adding extra protection to the ATV’s full body and fenders, whilst the Sportsman 570 skid plate has been constructed with tough 10-millimetre high-density polyethylene that will combat any potential damage from rocks, dirt and other elements, giving riders the satisfaction of knowing their ATV is protected.

Polaris Rear Cooler Box

Riders can now increase their storage capacity with an extra 43.5-litres of weather resistant cooler storage. The cooler box mounts to the rear rack with Polaris’ Lock and Ride system for easy removal and installation in seconds. It comes with an integrated bottle opener, two padlock locations and is compatible with Polaris rack extenders.

Polaris Hand Warmers and Hand Guards

For a comfortable ride in cooler weather, Polaris offers hand warmers that provide heat to both the grips and throttle – covering riders fingers, palms and thumbs – with easy installation by simply plugging into the pod. For ultimate protection and comfort, pair it with the genuine Polaris handguards. Available in three colours of red, white and black, the durable handguards protect riders’ hands and controls from any objects they may encounter whilst on the trail. Handguard Mount (2879380) is required when installing Polaris Handguards.

Light Bar: Rigid D-Series Pro Driving LED

Engineered to be compact to fit almost anywhere, the extra-wide-beam Rigid D-Series Pro Driving LED light offers added style and personalisation in any terrain. With high output and low energy usage of 4,752-lumens it is a great choice for riding the trails in low-light conditions. It can be mounted almost anywhere and has an extra wide beam to help rider’s visibility.