All-new AEHRAᵀᴹ Sedan brings supercar levels of design and technology to the passenger car sector

Ultra premium electric automotive brand AEHRA reveals design of its second model, a Sedan

AEHRA uniquely unlocks complete freedom afforded by state-of-the-art EV technology to set ground-breaking standards for automotive design

Project led by AEHRA Chief Design Officer, Filippo Perini, a symbol of Italian automotive design

Customer deliveries of both AEHRA SUV and Sedan expected by 2026

Milan, 16 June 2023 – AEHRA, the new global ultra-premium electric automotive brand, has today revealed the exterior design of its second ground-breaking model, a sinuously styled Sedan. Presented to the international media at the Milano Monza Motor Show today, the AEHRA Sedan follows swiftly on from the brand’s first model, an SUV presented late last year.

Based on the same highly flexible ultra-advanced EV platform as the AEHRA SUV, the AEHRA Sedan was conceived in tandem with its sibling without compromise. And while the new model shares the same design language and body surface treatment as the SUV, it is quite different in character thanks to unique graphic signatures at the front and the rear of the car.

A shape inspired by centuries of Italian design and purity of expression

AEHRA’s soft, simple, uncomplicated design language is expressed in the new Sedan to stunning effect. From the side, the car features just one uninterrupted fluid line. The brand’s design team resolutely shunned the need to create numerous edges within the body and, instead, amplified the new model’s character through the use of reflection, with the body divided by light and shadow.

The brand has used a similar ‘division’ approach to express other elements of the Sedan’s character, and this approach is particularly evident at the front of the vehicle. Here, technical elements, such as the active aerodynamic and cooling elements, are amalgamated in the lower section of the car. Combined with a bespoke battery solution developed in partnership with Miba Battery Systems, the AEHRA Sedan and SUV are designed and engineered to deliver optimum efficiency and target an 800km driving range.

By contrast to the more technical lower section, the top portion of the car represents a much cleaner, purer shape, and one that flows elegantly all the way from the hood to the windscreen and up and over the roofline. The crafting of this very fluid shape drew inspiration in part from the aeronautic sector, and it exudes a sheer sense of the AEHRA Sedan gliding effortlessly through the air with great efficiency, even when it is parked and not moving.

“With the AEHRA Sedan, we have had the boldness to go even further and fully exploit the exceptional design freedom born out of our founder Hazim Nada’s philosophy and vision, and AEHRA’s ground-breaking use of only the most advanced technologies that the global automotive and aeronautic industries have to offer,” explains Filippo Perini, AEHRA Head of Design.

“The design of the AEHRA Sedan is inspired by numerous sources. In Italy, it is often said we exist in a living museum. The influence of art and architecture is all around us, and beauty is all around us. A beauty that stems from purity of expression and aesthetic functionality.”

“For centuries, Italian architects, artists and designers have been inspired by the pursuit of the perfection of proportion. That passion and discipline are evident in every line and detail of the AEHRA Sedan. Adhering to AEHRA’s doctrine that form must always follow function; the Sedan is the anthesis to baroque design culture. Devoid of unnecessary adornments, yet alive with emotion, the AEHRA Sedan represents a new standard of natural beauty for zero-emission ultra-premium mobility.”

Balance and proportion for a new era of ultra-premium, zero-emission mobility

While the car expresses copious beauty, elegance, and agility, it also conveys an inescapable essence of power, dynamism, and energy, achieved by AEHRA’s unrelenting pursuit of balance and proportion. The AEHRA Sedan’s sense of superior strength comes predominantly from the rippling muscular effect of the front and rear fenders. These almost animal-like features convey that while the AEHRA Sedan is a car designed and engineered for a new era of ultra-premium, zero-emission mobility, pure passion, and sheer driving pleasure reside firmly at its core.

In the Sedan, like in the SUV, AEHRA’s unflinching determination to deliver a seismic shift across the automotive customer experience, and transform the EV mobility ecosystem, encompasses the use of ultra-advanced, exceptionally light, highly sustainable composite materials, including forged carbon fiber technologies.

Typically the exclusive preserve of the supercar and hypercar sector, these materials enable AEHRA to push the boundaries of technical design far beyond anything yet seen in the passenger car sector. They empower the brand to encompass ground-breaking features such as the double-falcon doors, which feature on both the SUV and the Sedan. Opening upwards, they blend a stunning visual statement with exceptional practicality to provide effortless ingress and egress.

“The debut of the AEHRA Sedan, just eight months after we revealed our first SUV model and the recent announcement of our partnership with Miba Battery Systems, confirms that AEHRA remains firmly on track in its strategic mission to deliver a step-change in the design, customer, and ownership experience of ultra-premium electric vehicles,” commented AEHRA Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Hazim Nada.

“The first customer deliveries of the AEHRA Sedan and AEHRA SUV will commence by 2026. And when the final production variants take to the road, they will look virtually identical to the models we have revealed, ensuring no compromise on our promise to combine an extraordinary driving and ownership experience with exceptional design and technology.”

With substantial private funding in place, AEHRA has established a clear roadmap to deliver its unique, transformative business model. A strategic model roll out is planned for key markets in 2026, including North America and Europe, with China and the Gulf States to follow.

For more information on AEHRA and to register interest in one of their forthcoming models, see www.AEHRA.com.

Please follow and like us: