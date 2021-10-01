McLaren Automotive’s first series production high-performance hybrid supercar, the Artura, will be on display at the British Motor Show

Show appearance follows the Artura’s public dynamic debut earlier this summer

McLaren presence includes the GT and 720S – the latter in both Coupe and Spider form

McLaren Automotive will have a major presence at the British Motor Show, headlined by the all-new Artura – McLaren’s first series production high-performance hybrid supercar. The show, which takes place from August 19-22, will be held at the Farnborough Exhibition Centre – a short distance from the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking.

Resplendent in Ember Orange, the Artura’s show appearance follows on from its public dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. The first car in its class to embrace electrification, the Artura remains true to the McLaren tradition of innovation in order to preserve its character as a lightweight supercar, despite the addition of an electrified drivetrain. Evolving technology first developed for the Ultimate Series P1TM and Speedtail hybrid hypercars, the plug-in hybrid Artura delivers scintillating performance and handling, while also being capable of low emissions and up to 30km* of near-silent running in electric-only mode.

Priced from £185,500, the Artura debuts a lightweight carbon fibre-based architecture – built at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region – and an all-new powertrain. This incorporates an all-new 120°-angle twin-turbo 3.0 litre V6, assisted by a compact 94bhp axial-flux E-motor. Combined output of 680PSand 720Nm and a DIN weight of 1,498kg enables blistering acceleration of 0-100km/h in 3.0 seconds; 0-200km/h in 8.3 seconds; and 0-300km/h in 21.5 seconds.

Joining the Artura at the show will be the full range of McLaren series production cars, including the 720S in both Coupe and Spider form. Appearing in Storm Grey, the 720S remains the benchmark supercar, with a twin turbo 4.0 litre V8 engine generating 720PS and carbon fibre chassis with Proactive Chassis Control II suspension and active aerodynamics to deliver class-leading ride and handling on both road and track. The 720S Spider – presented in Papaya Spark – adds a one-piece retractable hard top that opens and closes in just 11 seconds yet is less than 50kg heavier than the coupe and with equally capable chassis dynamics.

Also on display at the British Motor Show will be a McLaren GT finished in Serpentine, which combines the McLaren driving experience with everyday usability from its sleek and subtle styling and generous 570-litre luggage capacity to its cosseting interior trimmed with luxurious materials, hidden-until-lit features and Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

Visitors to the McLaren stand at the British Motor Show will be able to see these stunning cars close-up, with representatives from McLaren Ascot on hand to support with further enquiries including follow-up test drives, while fans will also be able to purchase merchandise from the McLaren store.

“We are delighted to support the British Motor Show, located just a short drive from Woking, just as the new Artura heralds an exciting new chapter for McLaren. The Artura represents the full force of McLaren – not just our first ten years as a volume luxury supercar manufacturer, but six decades of innovation and success in high performance. It joins our acclaimed series production range alongside the 720S – the benchmark supercar – and the GT, our most accessible high-performance car yet.”

Brett Soso, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa, McLaren Automotive