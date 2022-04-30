Priced from £43,950, the all-new Mazda CX-60 is available to order now for arrival in the autumn.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 SUV features Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid powertrain.

Available in the UK across three highly specified grades – Exclusive-Line, Homura and Takumi.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 will arrive in the UK this autumn to expand Mazda’s award-winning SUV range. Joining the UK line-up above the ever-popular 2022 Mazda CX-5, the Mazda CX-60 flagship SUV is launched with Mazda’s first plug-in hybrid technology powertrain, which combines a Skyactiv-G 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 100 kW electric motor and a 17.8 kWh high-capacity battery.

This combination of engine and motor delivers a total system output of 327ps and an abundant torque output of 500Nm – making it the most powerful road car Mazda has ever produced. Mazda’s first PHEV also displays outstanding environmental credentials with WLTP combined fuel consumption of 188mpg and WLTP combined CO 2 emissions of only 33g/km.

The Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV offers 39 miles of combined electric motor-powered driving with the vehicle running at 62mph or less and 42 miles of city EV range, while the performance of the combined drivetrain delivers a 0-62mph performance of just 5.8 seconds.

Demonstrating Mazda’s commitment to a multi-solution approach to sustainable mobility and the principal of the right solution at the right time, the Mazda CX-60 meets the growing needs of the segment by combining strong environmental performance with the driving pleasure inherent in every Mazda. The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV represents everything that Mazda has built into its DNA over the last 100 years, from outstanding exterior and interior design to the finest Japanese craftsmanship, plus the latest innovations in human-centric technologies and world-leading powertrains.

The imposing strength of the Mazda CX-60’s beautiful and dynamic styling conveys the intelligence and elegance of the latest developments in Kodo design woven into the toughness of the striking front-engine, rear-wheel drive SUV architecture.

Offered in the UK in three highly specified trim grades: Exclusive-Line, Homura and Takumi, customer choice is further enhanced with the ability to add two option packs across all grades: Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack, with a Comfort Pack available on Exclusive-Line. An additional option to specify a Panoramic roof on Homura and Takumi models is also unique to the CX-60.

With an entry-level price of £43,950, the Mazda CX-60 Exclusive-Line can be matched to all three of the option packs to offer maximum customer choice and complement the extensive CX-60 standard equipment tally. The £46,700 Homura is visually distinguished from the Exclusive-Line by body coloured wheel arch mouldings and a dark plated signature wing grille surround, plus gloss black mirrors and honeycomb grille treatment, while 20-inch black alloy wheels finish the stand out exterior look. Inside, the Homura grade features seat heating for the outer rear seats and ambient lighting, plus it’s equipped with the ground-breaking Mazda Driver Personalisation System that will recognise the occupant of the driver’s seat via facial recognition and automatically adjust the surroundings – seat position, steering wheel, mirrors, head-up display, even the sound and climate control settings – to fit their physique as well as their personal preferences. There’s also the option to add the Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack to the Mazda CX-60 Homura.

At the top of the all-new Mazda CX-60 range is the £48,050 Takumi, which features 20-inch black machined alloy wheels and body-coloured mirrors, combined with chrome plated signature wing grille treatment and side window surround, while the gloss black bar type radiator grille design is another feature unique to this flagship grade. Like the Homura, there’s the option to add the Convenience Pack and Driver Assistance Pack. Highlights in the £1,000 Convenience Pack include privacy glass, 360 view monitor with see through view and wireless phone charging, while the Driver Assistance Pack adds a large tally of additional active safety technology for £1,100.

The £1,400 Comfort Pack is only offered with the Exclusive-Line, but adds high-grade features like 20-inch alloy wheels, electric front seats, front seat ventilation, rear seat heaters and the Mazda Driver Personalisation System technology. Across all three models in the CX-60 range there is a choice of eight body colours including the new Rhodium White premium metallic paint.

Uniquely Mazda, the CX-60’s interior achieves the very highest standards of craftmanship combined with new technologies and human centric ergonomics to deliver a premium interior rooted in Japanese heritage. The elegant, premium quality interior design introduces the ideas of Kaichou – an element of disruption which mixes different materials and textures. With the flagship Takumi grade, materials such as maple wood, nappa leather combine with uniquely worked Japanese textiles and chrome details, and Musubu – the art of binding which was the inspiration for a specially detailed instrument panel stitching.

The treatment of the maple wood trim reflects the Japanese aesthetic of Hacho – asymmetrical balance, or intentional unevenness. The woven fabrics’ diverse patterns and yarns respond sensitively to changes in light, and a Japanese stitching technique called Kakenui creates ‘hanging stitching’ seams with spaces between the trim fabrics revealing a glimpse of the material beneath.

The Mazda CX-60 shares the same carefully considered cockpit design found in all Mazda cars, with a symmetrical layout focused on the driver with the aim of delivering the uniquely Mazda sense of being at one with the car. Yet at the same time, the Mazda CX-60 offers new levels of comfort and space for passengers, while the 570-litre^ boot ensures it’s the most practical car in Mazda’s line up.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 delivers the driver engagement and vehicle dynamics you’d expect of a Mazda. Compatible with the CX-60’s longitudinal front-engine rear-wheel drive mechanical layout, Mazda’s Skyactiv Scalable Architecture is matched to excellent bodyshell rigidity and a double wishbone front and multi-link rear suspension set-up to deliver a first-rate driving experience.

Additionally, the CX-60 also features Mazda’s Kinetic Posture Control technology which further stabilises vehicle posture when cornering by undetectably braking the inside rear wheel to mitigate roll and the draw the car body downwards, while positioning the high-voltage battery between the front and rear axles and as low as possible, further helps the CX-60’s centre of gravity and stability.

The all-new Mazda CX-60 PHEV’s e-Skyactiv powertrain is mated to an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission and Mazda’s i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system. While the Mazda Intelligent Drive Select (Mi-Drive) offers a choice of drive modes: Normal, Sport, Off-Road, Towing and EV, with the latter making it possible to drive under electric power alone. While across each of the driving modes the Mi-Drive system is designed to provide optimum control and driving pleasure in every driving scenario.

A comprehensive range of advanced i-Activsense driver assistance systems ensures active safety at the highest level, too. Several new technologies debut in the Mazda CX-60: See-Through View – a next-generation 360-degree monitor with extended field of view at low speeds; Hill Descent Control (HDC), which assists in safely descending steep slopes with slippery or rough road surfaces; Adaptive Cruise Control (i-ACC), which can now incorporate speed limits from Traffic Sign Recognition.

Commenting on the reveal of the Mazda CX-60, Mazda Motors UK Ltd, Managing Director, Jeremy Thomson, said: “the Mazda CX-60 heralds the start of a new chapter for Mazda, not only is it our first car with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, but it also sets new standards for interior quality, design and technology – highlighting Mazda’s uniquely Japanese premium brand direction”. Adding, “I can’t wait for our customers and dealers to experience the CX-60 later this year, with the positioning of the high voltage battery at the centre of the car and as low as possible, this is a PHEV with a particularly low centre of gravity. This, combined with a permanent all-wheel drive system incorporating shaft-driven transfer of torque between the axles, gives the car superior handling characteristics on a par with the best in the premium segment.”

The all-new Mazda CX-60 is the first of two new models from the company’s Large Product group to be introduced throughout Europe during the next two years, with the second being the three-row Mazda CX-80. In addition, joining the 2.5-litre e-Skyactiv PHEV drivetrain in the CX-60 line-up at a later date will be two brand new Mazda engines that have been developed using the ‘right sizing’ concept which calls for optimised displacement for improved fuel and power efficiency.

The new generation straight-six 3.0-litre e-Skyactiv X petrol and 3.3-litre Skyactiv-D diesel engines, which feature M Hybrid Boost – Mazda’s 48V mild hybrid system – combine high output with excellent fuel economy and emissions performance, they will join the CX-60 range in the future. Both powerplants are mated to the same eight-speed automatic transmission and i-Activ All-Wheel Drive system as the PHEV, but the e-Skyactiv D diesel unit and the e-Skyactiv X petrol engine have also been developed to be equipped with rear-wheel drive only.

Available to order now for delivery in early autumn, the all-new Mazda CX-60 e-Skyactiv PHEV heralds a new chapter in Mazda’s successful SUV history and joins the battery electric Mazda MX-30, Mazda M Hybrid mild-hybrid equipped Mazda CX-30 and recently updated 2022 Mazda CX-5 in Mazda’s comprehensive SUV line-up.