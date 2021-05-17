Powered by a 2.5 litre horizontally-opposed Boxer petrol engine and Permanent Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive capability.

All-new Outback is launched on the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) for increased safety, driving performance and ride comfort.

Available in three trim levels; Limited, Field and Touring.

First Subaru designed to withstand collision impacts under new Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier (MPDB) testing.

Equipped with next-generation EyeSight Driver Assist Technology with 11 new or improved safety functions, and newly added driver facial recognition technology, as standard.

213mm ground clearance and 2,000kg braked towing capacity.

Redesigned next-generation infotainment system featuring an 11.6-inch full HD vertical touchscreen display for tablet-like simplicity.

7th May 2021 – Subaru UK is proud to announce the introduction of the long awaited all-new Outback, due to arrive in showrooms from 27th May with prices starting from £33,995.

Since its launch in 1995, Outback has built a history as the forerunner of a new car segment, the station wagon crossover SUV, combining the attributes of both passenger car and SUV.

Outback has grown into Subaru’s flagship model, and its popularity increased over the years, cherished by people around the world, for providing the values of an everyday companion: safety, comfort, practicality, capability and drivability. The 6th generation is our most technologically advanced, luxurious, and safest yet. Limited, Field and Touring Outback model variants, all built on the SGP, confer superior passenger protection alongside the latest driver assistance and collision avoidance technology.

Key features of all-new Subaru Outback

Overall safety top in its class

The safest Outback ever built, the new model offers all-around safety protection, from an optimal driving position, window heights, and carefully arranged pillars to provide excellent visibility in all directions to an array of world-class, advanced safety technologies.

New Outback boasts generous equipment fitted as standard across all three trim levels, including the next generation EyeSight Driver Assist technology, Subaru’s cutting-edge stereo camera prevention collision system, with nearly twice the field of vision, and includes: Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering Function, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Speed Sign Recognition with Intelligent Speed Limiter, Lane Departure Warning with steering wheel vibration, Lane Departure Prevention and Pre-Collision Braking System with expanded support for collision avoidance at junctions and crossroads.

A brand-new technology for Outback is the Driver Monitoring System to complement its existing safety technologies, which will alert the driver when distracted or feeling fatigued. Reverse Automatic braking is also a new safety feature fitted as standard for all-new Outback that helps drivers to avoid collisions when reversing and mitigates the damage in case of collision. Its rich safety equipment also includes Subaru Rear Vehicle Detection (SRVD), and Multi View Monitors (Front, Rear and Side) available on Touring, for a safer drive that reduces vehicle blind spots.

The SGP ensures class-leading passenger safety thanks to an increase in the amount of high-tensile steel panel materials for a lighter body and improved protection in frontal, side and rear end collisions by over 40% allowing the frame structure to absorb energy more efficiently. The body has been substantially strengthened with a new structural frame (full inner frame structure) and additional beams and sub frames, further enhancing the world’s top level collision safety performance, including the Mobile Progressive Deformable Barrier (MPDB) crash test. Giving confidence in every aspect of the driving experience, the Subaru Global Platform furthers Subaru’s commitment to building the safest cars on the road.

Driving enjoyment with superior performance

The new model preserves the distinctive combination of permanent Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive (SAWD) with the BOXER engine and Lineartronic Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) transmission. It incorporates a direct-injection 2.5-litre naturally aspirated horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine, with about 90% engine parts redesigned and a higher compression ratio. The Lineartronic CVT has been enhanced with the gear ratio coverage expanded to a wider range. The hydraulic system has also been redesigned and the oil viscosity lowered, which reduces horsepower loss by 22% compared to the previous Outback model. This combination offers enhanced driving performance and increased torque control, while the standard SAWD, provides all-weather capability, paired with a standard active torque vectoring for improved handling and cornering performance.

Handling performance and ride comfort have been increased with significant improvements made to the suspension and chassis, removing vibrations from the steering system, floor, and seats. The newly refined SAWD and SGP have improved the absorption performance on uneven road surfaces for you to enjoy new levels of control, stability, and ride comfort in a quiet, hushed cabin.

By increasing rigidity of the body, front suspension and rear subframe, all-new Outback has enhanced straight-line stability and minimised body roll by 50%. More responsive handling allows the driver to better steer the car as intended and improves hazard avoidance.

Versatile space with smarter storage

Designed for active lifestyles, all-new Outback is more spacious than the previous model. The windshield has been moved forward and the front door windows moved out for a more spacious front interior, resulting in a class–leading spacious cabin. The total length has also been extended to further expand the rear interior and cargo space, to create an interior where every passenger can ride comfortably. 60/40 fold down rear seats and a wider boot opening create a cavernous flat load area for up to 522L of cargo, whilst integrated roof rails provide further secure storage overhead making it easy to just load up all the family’s gear and go. All-new Outback comes with a variety of convenient features suited for any lifestyle. It incorporates Subaru’s first hands-free power tailgate and single-touch pop-up tonneau cover which allows easy access to the boot when you have your hands full by simply waving an elbow near the badge to automatically raise the tailgate.

The boot space also includes improved hooks and net pocket so objects can be easily secured when driving. For more versatility and safety, new Outback offers secure integrated, fold our roof rails on Limited and Touring, or strengthened built-in roof rails on Field enhanced tie-down holes so straps or ropes can be easily tied directly to the roof rails.

The side sill steps at the front and rear doors have been widened for better footing and changed to a non-slip pattern, so luggage can be loaded while maintaining a stable posture.

Cutting edge technology with a more intuitive user interface

With a completely re-imagined cabin interior, all-new Outback ensures you and your family travel in first class whilst staying connected out on the road. Equipped as standard with a completely redesigned next-generation infotainment system, you can easily touch, swipe, or drag to navigate the large, intuitive 11.6-inch full HD vertical display or simply use your voice. Bring up maps, find contacts, send messages, select driving modes, and access compatible apps, news, music, podcasts and much more.

Besides its safety features, the Driver Monitoring System also delivers convenience with the facial recognition camera identifying up to 5 individuals in the driver seat and automatically adjusting settings for seat position, door mirror angles and air-conditioning preferences.

Enhanced off-road capability

The improved engine performance offers more power for acceleration as well as driving on rough terrain, so drivers can enjoy SUV performance in all driving scenarios.

The toughest Subaru SUV built to date, new Outback comes with a newly evolved X-MODE with Hill Descent Control for reliable control on steep, wet, or slippery terrain. Switch between [SNOW/DIRT] mode to confidently negotiate snow, dirt, or gravel, or [D.SNOW/MUD] mode for soft conditions where lesser vehicles get stuck.

At the press of a button, SUBARU Intelligent Drive (SI-DRIVE) lets you adjust the throttle and gear-shifting response to give you immediate power and agility on demand. Select Sport Mode for instant throttle response, ideal for enjoying winding roads, or Intelligent Mode for more fuel-efficient power delivery around town or on long journeys.

Engineered to drive on or off-road, all-new Outback also offers excellent road clearance for a wider range of activities. The high 213mm ground clearance maximises approach, departure and ramp angles, minimising the risk of the bumpers or chassis getting damaged or stuck.

It also boasts a 2,000kg braked or 750kg unbraked towing capacity to enable high performance towing and control.

A rear-view camera jet washer has been added so that the camera lens is always clear of dirt, mud, and grime to assist with parking and off-road adventures.

Redesigned from ground-up

The exterior design of Outback is more tough and rugged than ever. Dynamic silhouettes and prominent wheel arches surround the new premium 18” alloy-wheels which are available on all trim levels. Outback is very well specified with Keyless Entry and Push Button Start System, LED headlights, equipped with high beam assist and an adaptive driving beam to optimise visibility and reduce glare, and LED front fog lights standard across the range.

The new model features a redesigned interior with carefully selected materials for a more premium feel throughout the entire cabin. Enlarged windshield and long line motif extended from the centre of the instrument panel to the door panels expresses a relaxed and open atmosphere of the cabin space. New Outback offers a variety of seats options, from Nappa leather seats for a more luxurious feel in the Outback Touring, to more practical and durable water-repellent synthetic leather seats in the Outback Field with distinctive green stitching complementing green accents on the bodywork and trim, ideal for those with ore active lifestyles. Fatigue-reducing seats offer comfortable support and stability for long journeys, so you feel more refreshed when you reach your destination. Both front and rear seats enjoy heating to shoulder level with three temperature settings and a heated steering wheel takes the chill out of winter journeys.

All-new Outback is offered in three trim levels: Limited, Field and Touring and its unique character is also expressed through the two newly and specially designed exterior colours, Autumn Green Metallic and Brilliant Bronze Metallic (not available on Field model).

OTR Prices

Limited: £33,995

Field: £37,995

Touring: £39,495