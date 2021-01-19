Botox treatment is a cosmetic procedure that is used to improve the appearance. It is used very commonly these days by people. The main reason for the common use of botox injection is that everyone wants to look younger. As you get old some of the changes are inevitable. With the passage of age, you are getting wrinkles on your face, and your hair is getting grey. But nowadays there is a variety of cosmetic procedures available that mask the aging effect on your skin. Botox injection is one of them. Bloom Aesthetics Medspa is one of the best-recommended places one should consider for cosmetic procedures. Their qualified staff and the quality of treatment they provide is the best facilities in the town.

What is a botox injection?

Botox is actually a botulinum toxin, obtained from the bacterium clostridium botulinum.

It is a neurotoxin that blocks the release of acetylcholine at the neuromuscular junctions thus cause flaccid paralysis.

It is of great medical importance as it is used for the treatment of a variety of problems for example for the treatment of spastic muscles, a variety of muscle disorders, for the reduction of excessive sweating, for the treatment of hyperactive nerves, and for cosmetic procedures.

Procedure :

Firstly the skin is anesthetized by the application of topical anesthesia and the with the help of a thin needle it is injected into your skin as a dermal filler to make the wrinkled skin smooth. The number of injections and amount of botulinum depends upon the severity of your conditions.

After the procedure you don’t see a change straight away it takes 48 to 72 hours to start working and two to three weeks to get the full result. Avoid massaging the area for 3-4 days and is better to avoid strenuous exercise for 3 days.

These injections are repeated after a certain period because with the passage of time the tensed muscle starts relaxing therefore it is necessary to get 3-4 month maintenance treatment. Otherwise, the muscle will get back to the prior position. A 3-4 month interval is necessary between the next session because botox treatment stops working if you keep on getting the frequent treatment sessions.

Side effects:

After the botox treatment you may have:

One day after getting your injections you can feel symptoms that mimic Flu or mild headache

Swelling, redness, or pain at the site of needle pricks.

Temporary weakness or drooping of facial muscles

A frozen look means you may not be able to move your facial muscles

Contraindications:

When there is skin infection at the site of botox treatment.

When a person is not feeling well.

When you are using certain medications.

if a woman is pregnant or breastfeeding.

Advantage of botox treatment:

It is a quick procedure.

It’s very economical and affordable.

It’s the best short-term treatment option one can avail of.

It is less invasive and doesn’t involve surgical procedures.

Disadvantages of botox: