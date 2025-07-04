Celebrating the art of lace: Rolls-Royce unveils one-of-one Phantom Dentelle

Rolls-Royce presents one-of-one Phantom Dentelle

Features original design themes drawn from handmade couture lace

Gallery embroidery comprises more than 160,000 stitches layered across eight techniques

Intricate lace-inspired artwork extends from the Gallery to rear seat embroidery

Bespoke two-tone finish with a floral coachline motif and Rose Gold Spirit of Ecstasy

Commission facilitated by Rolls-Royce’s dedicated Private Office Dubai

“We always say that inspiration for a motor car commission can be found anywhere, and after more than two decades, our clients constantly prove how true this is. This stunning Phantom Dentelle, commissioned through Private Office Dubai, is an homage to the exquisite handmade lace used in some of the world’s leading haute couture ateliers. Using the medium of embroidery, we translated this delicate material into our pinnacle product, which, in its uniqueness, beauty and craftsmanship, can be regarded as an authentic expression of haute couture.”

Michelle Lusby, Private Office Dubai Designer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce presents a one-of-one Phantom Dentelle, commissioned by a Middle Eastern client as a gift for their father. This deeply personal project was curated through the marque’s Private Office Dubai.

The inspiration for this subtle and elegant commission was a piece of couture lace. The fabric – delicate lace crafted using a rare ‘Leavers loom’ – featured three-dimensional floral elements and soft pearl-like details. Its intricate textures and gentle palette formed the creative foundation for both the interior and exterior treatment.

INTERIOR SUITE: EXQUISITE EMBROIDERY INSPIRED BY LACE

Unique to Phantom, the Gallery runs the full width of the motor car’s fascia and is specifically designed to display a Bespoke artwork. For this one-of-one Phantom, Bespoke designers created a floral composition inspired by couture lace. The embroidery layers multiple stitch techniques, thread densities and tonal blends – including Rose Gold, Sunrise and Oatmeal – to evoke the textures of petals, ferns and lacework.

A filigree lace-like base is formed using a triple-run stitch, creating a fine mesh structure. Over this, satin stitch shapes the floral elements with a soft, silk-like sheen, while raised accents echo the original pearl details, catching the light with subtle depth. In total, the piece comprises more than 160,000 stitches.

The Waterfall section between the rear seats continues the floral theme with a delicate embroidery echoing the botanical detail in the Gallery design and comprising around 70,000 stitches. The speaker grilles are finished in Rose Gold, subtly complementing the embroidery tones.

“The embroidery detailing in the Gallery and rear Waterfall is incredibly complex and designed to capture the soft lustre of pearls. It catches the light as you move around the motor car – or as the sunlight shifts while driving – like the shimmer of a couture gown under flashbulbs on the red carpet. It brings a remarkable sense of movement and theatre to something entirely still.”

Brienny Dudley, Interior Trim Centre, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

The interior is completed with Sunrise and Grace White leathers, embroidered ‘RR’ monograms on the front and rear headrests, and Piano White veneer.

EXTERIOR COACHWORK: A BESPOKE HUE AND HAND-PAINTED FLOURISH

Phantom Dentelle’s exterior is presented in a two-tone Bespoke finish. The lower body is finished in Crystal over Arctic White; the upper body in Crystal over Palais Nemasker Dawn – a colour reserved for the commissioning client’s exclusive use. The double coachline, rendered in Sunrise, resolves with a hand-painted motif depicting a leafy branch with pearl ‘berries’, reflecting the artwork theme inside.

The motor car rides on 22” Fully Polished Disc wheels with body-coloured centres and Arctic White centre pinstripes. The polished Pantheon Grille is crowned with the Spirit of Ecstasy in Rose Gold; the same precious metal is used for the Bespoke engraved treadplates.

PHANTOM DENTELLE: A PRIVATE OFFICE DUBAI COMMISSION

Phantom Dentelle was personally commissioned by the client through Rolls-Royce Private Office Dubai. This invitation-only space brings the Home of Rolls-Royce to clients across the region.

At Private Office Dubai, clients have direct, personal access to a Rolls-Royce Bespoke designer and a Client Experience Manager, with whom they can view, discuss, and commission their Bespoke masterpiece in the seclusion and comfort afforded them by the Private Office.