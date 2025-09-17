Amalgam Collection joins the Gumball 3000 family with bespoke rally models

Amalgam Collection announces official partnership with Gumball 3000, creating bespoke scale car models for ‘Gumballers’

Amalgam will accompany the 2025 Gumball 3000 Rally from Istanbul to Ibiza, offering participants the opportunity to immortalise their cars in perfectly hand-crafted miniature art form

Each unique model can be commissioned in pristine pre-rally specification or post-rally condition with artisan-applied ‘patina’ to capture every mile of the 3,000-mile journey across multiple countries

Development of each new model takes around 4,000 hours, with every bespoke build requiring up to 450 hours of meticulous hand assembly by Amalgam’s master craftspeople

Bristol UK – 16th September 2025: Amalgam Collection, the world’s leading creator of hand-built large-scale model cars, is proud to announce its official partnership with Gumball 3000. As part of the Gumball family, Amalgam will travel with the rally to every stop in 2025 from Istanbul to Ibiza, offering Gumballers the opportunity to commission their own car in perfect miniature form.

Working closely under the guidance of Gumball 3000 founder, Maximillion Cooper, Amalgam has developed a unique programme that allows rally entrants to encapsulate the spirit of their 3,000-mile adventure as a unique piece of automotive art. Each car can be created in one of two highly distinctive forms: in pristine pre-rally condition with exacting livery detail, or as a post-rally masterpiece, complete with authentic ‘weathering’ applied by Amalgam’s artists to replicate the dirt, wear and patina picked up over the course of the rally.

Amalgam models are developed over thousands of hours with every detail meticulously crafted to honour the original car. Models take around 4,000 hours to develop from CAD data, scans and photography working directly with the manufacturers to ensure perfection.

Maximillion Cooper, Founder of Gumball 3000, said: “Having Amalgam replicate the Gumball cars adds enormous prestige to each vehicle, and the detail of each model is insane.”

Sandy Copeman, Founder of Amalgam Collection, commented: “In recent years, we’ve seen a surge in collectors viewing cars as art investments, and most of our models are themselves created as limited-edition artworks with only a limited number available. To offer Gumballers the chance to create their rally car in one-off form, especially carrying the patina of the 3,000-mile adventure at the finish line, not only captures the memory of the journey, but also captures the moment in time of that car’s part in a world-famous rally. When applied to a one-off Amalgam model, that story becomes a truly collectable piece of automotive culture.”

